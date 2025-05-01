  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Oeiras

New buildings for sale in Oeiras

apartments
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residence The Hill of Oeiras
Residence The Hill of Oeiras
Barcarena, Portugal
from
$265,703
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 88–161 m²
6 real estate objects 6
The first building out of 4, only 6 out of 15 apartments are left. The planned completion of construction is December 2025.
Developer
Amber PD
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go