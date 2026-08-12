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Monthly rent of mountain view flats and apartments in Poland

;
Masovian Voivodeship
410
Warsaw
395
Łódź Voivodeship
26
Greater Poland Voivodeship
88
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20 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Mierzynek, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Mierzynek, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/8
Have you been looking for a place to live? This 90-square-meter apartment might be just what…
$1,854
per month
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Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
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2 bedroom apartment in Mierzynek, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Mierzynek, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/5
A luxuriously finished three-room apartment for rent, located on the 1st floor of a 5-story …
$1,696
per month
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Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
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2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 3/8
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY: a comfortable, fully equipped apartment in the prestigious Modern Mok…
$1,987
per month
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Agency
Mazur Estate
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Mazur EstateMazur Estate
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer for rent a bright and comfortable 59 m² apartment located in one of the most desira…
$2,093
per month
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Agency
Mazur Estate
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Русский, Polski, Українська
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2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 5/5
For Rent Elegant, Air-Conditioned three-bedroom Apartment in the Iconic sPlace Park Developm…
$1,987
per month
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Mazur Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Mierzynek, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Mierzynek, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartment for rent in Białołęka, Trąby Street. A two-room apartment with an area of 35 m2 wi…
$715
per month
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Mazur Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Mierzynek, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Mierzynek, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/4
A 3-bedroom apartment with an area of 70 m² is available for rent. It is located on the grou…
$1,643
per month
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Agency
Mazur Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Mierzynek, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Mierzynek, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 4/4
:: In brief The town of Wilanów. A luxurious loft-style penthouse, finished to the highest s…
$3,709
per month
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Agency
Mazur Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
Comfortable and compact apartment near Vogla Square in Vilanovo. Sunny throughout the day, f…
$1,590
per month
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Agency
Mazur Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Mierzynek, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Mierzynek, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/2
A comfortable and compact apartment right next to Vogla Square in Wilanów. Sunny throughout …
$1,325
per month
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Mazur Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/6
MOKOTÓW - AL. SIKORSKIEGO - 3 ROOMS 67 m2 + GARAGE + STORAGE ROOM. For rent: a comfortable,…
$1,802
per month
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Mazur Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 4/6
Available from October 1st. Parking space included in the price. Modern, beautifully finish…
$1,179
per month
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Mazur Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/4
A modern, fully furnished 39 m² apartment in the Miastečko-Vilany district. The apartment is…
$1,060
per month
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Mazur Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Mierzynek, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Mierzynek, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/3
I am offering a spacious 65 m² apartment for rent. The property is located on the second flo…
$1,722
per month
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Mazur Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Mierzynek, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Mierzynek, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/4
A modern apartment for rent in an apartment building in Warsaw's Ursynów district. The build…
$901
per month
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Agency
Mazur Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/7
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY: a comfortable, fully equipped apartment in the prestigious Modern Mok…
$1,987
per month
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Mazur Estate
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartment in a block of flats built in 2024! We invite you to familiarize yourself with the…
$742
per month
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Agency
Mazur Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/8
APARTMENT IN ZIELONY MOKOTÓW WITH A BALCONY Furnished | Large windows | Bright interiors | …
$1,113
per month
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1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/7
APARTMENT IN A PRESTIGIOUS DEVELOPMENT Boutique development | Close to the metro | High-qua…
$1,510
per month
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Mazur Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/5
For rent is a luxuriously finished three-room apartment located on the 5th floor of the new …
$1,855
per month
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Mazur Estate
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Property types in Poland

penthouses
studios

Properties features in Poland

with Garage
with Sea view
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