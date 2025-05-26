Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Łódź Voivodeship, Poland

1 bedroom apartment in Wielun, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Wielun, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
We offer a fully equipped, high standard studio apartment with a separate bedroom in the pre…
$589
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Wielun, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Wielun, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
For rent a high standard studio with an area of ​​27 m2, located in a new factory style buil…
$627
per month
2 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
2 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
ONLY FOR NON-SMOKERS The subject of the rent is a brand new apartment in a block from 2020.…
$560
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 6
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity! Move into one of the last available flats in a pr…
$1,070
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
A comfortable 3-room apartment for rent, located on the 4th floor in a tenement house on Nar…
$1,482
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
We offer a comfortable 2-room apartment with a balcony, 43 m2, located on the 1st floor of a…
$659
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
A studio apartment for rent in the most beautiful tenement house in Łódź at 37 Piotrkowska S…
$480
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
We offer a 2 rooms apartment, 48m2, on Uniwersytecka 25 street in Lodz. The apartment is fu…
$721
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
We present a 2 rooms apartment(46m2) on 4th floor in a high standard and well kept building …
$589
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
We offer 61m2 flat located at 140 Narutowicza Street ( close to University, Green Horizon (I…
$1,081
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Wielun, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Wielun, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
For rent a completely new high standard 2 rooms apartment with an area of ​​43 m2, located o…
$803
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
The apartment with an area of ​​35 m2 is located on the third floor of the front building on…
$534
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
We offer a 2 rooms apartment of 56m2 for rent on Kilinskiego 121 street in “ILUMINO” buildi…
$734
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
We offer a spacious apartment in Etiuda apartment building on Rewolucji 69/70 street. Fully …
$964
per month
Apartment in Lodz, Poland
Apartment
Lodz, Poland
Area 48 m²
The tenement house at Rzgowska Street in Łódź is a facility that is located in the south-eas…
$469
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
We offer a high standard apartment (63m2) on the top floor of Narutowicza Residence building…
$1,018
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
We present a 3-room apartment with an area of ​​79.60 m2 on Tuwima 15 street in Łódź. The ap…
$1,493
per month
2 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
2 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
for rent in a great location two -room apartment
$614
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
We offer a new, fully furnished, 2-room apartment in the center of Łódź, in a prestigious Ba…
$723
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
We offer a 2 rooms apartment (54m2) in Legionów 61 street, close to Manufaktura. Very good c…
$643
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
I will offer new apartment located in cozy place Barcinski Park. The estate is located at Ty…
$560
per month
3 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
3 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
We invite you to rent a comfortable apartment of 57.29 m2, located on the fourth floor in a …
$584
per month
1 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
$520
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
We offer a 2-room apartment (48 m2) on the last floor (with elevator) in a new building on W…
$736
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
A unique 2-room apartment arranged in a modern style and finished to a high standard. The ap…
$702
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
We offer a new, stylish and very spacious studio with an area of ​​32m2 with a bed in the CE…
$589
per month
Apartment in Lodz, Poland
Apartment
Lodz, Poland
Area 94 m²
We offer you a unique commercial space for rent, located in the heart of Łódź at ul. Tuwima …
$1,201
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
We offer a new, stylish and very spacious 2-room apartment with an area of ​​47m2 on the thi…
$782
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Brand new apartment on Tramwajowa Street – in Srodmiescie, 2 min walk from Fabryczny Train S…
$560
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
High standard apartment for rent, for first residence, with an area of 86 m2, located on the…
$1,794
per month
