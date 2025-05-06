Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Pomeranian Voivodeship
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland

Gdańsk
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
We would like to present you an apartment located in the prestigious Neptun Park in Jelitkow…
$1,851
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
2 bedroom apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
For rent: Spacious apartment with a fireplace and large terrace! Location: Wypoczynkowa Stre…
$1,721
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Apartment in Gdynia, Poland
Apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Area 293 m²
For rent a commercial premises with an area of ​​292.88 m2 with glass windows, located on th…
$9,532
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Gdynia, Poland
Apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Area 144 m²
A commercial premises for rent with an area of 144.18 m2 with glass windows, located on the …
$4,766
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Comfortable, Quiet Apartment with garden in Perfect Location No smoking apartement. No pets …
$952
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
2 room apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
2 room apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
For rent, a 2-bedroom apartment with a garage hall and a tenant cell located on the prestigi…
$1,086
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська