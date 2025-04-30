Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland

Warsaw
815
gmina Piaseczno
3
Piaseczno
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
832 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/4
A completely new, tastefully furnished apartment is waiting for its first tenant. For rent a…
$1,013
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/6
Warsaw Śródmieście Powiśle, st. Elektryczna. Apartment for rent for PLN 12,500. Ready-to-mov…
$3,088
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/3
Three-room apartment after general renovation 60m2 in Natolin. Situated in a three-story blo…
$1,176
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/7
2 renovated rooms in a great location! MOST IMPORTANT INFORMATION: - ul. Niska 8, Śródmieści…
$850
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1
The comfortable and aesthetically furnished apartment covers an area of ​​26 sq m. It has it…
$1,142
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 9
Beautiful and modern studio apartments for rent in the center of Warsaw ul. Dubois.We presen…
$1,198
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/4
For rent 1-room apartment 30m2 with a balcony at Józefa Siemieńskiego 3, Ochota, located on …
$822
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 3/5
I offer for rent a studio apartment with an area of ​​20 m², in a renovated tenement house a…
$665
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Marki, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
A new two-room apartment for rent in Marki on Spacerowa Street. Located right in front of a …
$1,211
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/4
$1,576
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 17/30
Warsaw Wola, Łucka street. 2-room apartment for rent for 4600 PLN. 2-room apartment with a v…
$774
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/5
Warsaw Wola Czyste, st. Ludwiki. Apartment for rent for 5,800 PLN We are pleased to present…
$1,403
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 4/5
2-room apartment for rent APARTMENT DESCRIPTION We invite you to rent a unique, spacious apa…
$1,058
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 6/10
RENTAL / 3 ROOMS / BEMOWO/JELONKI/ BALCONY / I will rent a 3-room apartment in Bemowo, at Bo…
$1,009
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 7/7
Warsaw Ursynów, Stanisława Kazury street. Three-room apartment for rent for 4500 PLN. Three-…
$1,115
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
5 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
5 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 3/6
ELEGANT APARTMENTS WITH A TOUCH OF CLASS IN THE PRESTIGIOUS AREA OF OLD MOKOTÓW Luxurious 22…
$4,874
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/4
$1,069
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Zyrardow, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Zyrardow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 3
Apartment for Rent in Żyrardów!   We offer a spacious and comfortable apartment with an area…
$995
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/5
Warsaw Śródmieście Powiśle, st. Zajęcza. Apartment for rent for 7,500 PLN Moderna Powiśle | …
$1,801
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/3
I highly recommend renting a very nice apartment with an area of ​​36.13 m2 located on the 1…
$722
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/4
A beautiful, spacious and stylish 2-room apartment for rent in a renovated luxury building i…
$1,962
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/11
Apartment Rental Offer in High Standard - Warsaw, Wola The apartment will be available from …
$796
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/6
In the vicinity of Galeria Mokotow shopping center, fitness club, restaurants, cafes and Bie…
$841
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/5
New apartment for rent - available immediately. Perfect for a couple, family, students or si…
$1,464
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/3
For rent a very attractive apartment in Ursynów. The property is located in a gated, secured…
$1,193
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/6
NEW! | FOUR-ROOM APARTMENT 60 m2 | CENTER - PLAC NA ROZDRÓŻU | PARK UJAZDOWSKI APARTMENT A n…
$1,720
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/4
Warsaw Mokotów Stary Mokotów, st. Asfaltowa. Apartment for rent for PLN 7,500. BEAUTIFUL APA…
$1,943
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/6
Luxury 2-room apartment for rent in Warsaw, Praga-Północ, Nowa Praga, ul. Szwedzka. Spacious…
$1,099
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/8
3-ROOM APARTMENT IN THE HEART OF THE CITY 3 rooms | 85 m2 Ideal for a couple or a single | S…
$2,390
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/5
A fully furnished apartment for rent in a prestigious complex in Warsaw's Powiśle. The apart…
$1,483
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe

Property types in Masovian Voivodeship

studios

Properties features in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland

with Garage
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course