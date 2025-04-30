Show property on map Show properties list
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/4
A completely new, tastefully furnished apartment is waiting for its first tenant. For rent a…
$1,013
per month
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/5
Warsaw Targówek, st. Miedza. Apartment for rent for PLN 3,800. A CHANCE! APARTMENT WITH COMP…
$939
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/5
I offer for rent a quiet, sunny apartment consisting of 3 separate rooms, a separate, bright…
$928
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/5
Warsaw Wola Nowolipki, st. Dzielna. 2-room apartment for rent for 5500 PLN. 2-room apartment…
$1,434
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/6
Warsaw Śródmieście Powiśle, st. Elektryczna. Apartment for rent for PLN 12,500. Ready-to-mov…
$3,088
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/7
2 renovated rooms in a great location! MOST IMPORTANT INFORMATION: - ul. Niska 8, Śródmieści…
$850
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 7/7
Modern 4-Room Apartment with 80-meter terrace in the SOHO Investment, Praga-Południe PROPERT…
$2,262
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/4
Sunny, with air conditioning, freshly painted. Spacious living room with balcony and 2 bedro…
$719
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/4
For rent 1-room apartment 30m2 with a balcony at Józefa Siemieńskiego 3, Ochota, located on …
$822
per month
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 3/5
I offer for rent a studio apartment with an area of ​​20 m², in a renovated tenement house a…
$665
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 17/30
Warsaw Wola, Łucka street. 2-room apartment for rent for 4600 PLN. 2-room apartment with a v…
$774
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 5/6
For rent a two-room, very functional apartment in a building from 2022 at Białostocka Street…
$754
per month
5 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
5 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 3/6
ELEGANT APARTMENTS WITH A TOUCH OF CLASS IN THE PRESTIGIOUS AREA OF OLD MOKOTÓW Luxurious 22…
$4,874
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/5
Warsaw Wola Czyste, st. Ludwiki. Apartment for rent for 5,800 PLN We are pleased to present…
$1,403
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 4/5
2-room apartment for rent APARTMENT DESCRIPTION We invite you to rent a unique, spacious apa…
$1,058
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 6/10
RENTAL / 3 ROOMS / BEMOWO/JELONKI/ BALCONY / I will rent a 3-room apartment in Bemowo, at Bo…
$1,009
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 7/7
Warsaw Ursynów, Stanisława Kazury street. Three-room apartment for rent for 4500 PLN. Three-…
$1,115
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/10
Warsaw Mokotów, Jana Pawła Woronicza street. Two-room apartment for rent for 4800 PLN. Woron…
$1,199
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/4
$1,069
per month
4 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
4 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/4
A spacious apartment of 128 m² for rent near the Kabacki Forest Are you looking for a comfor…
$2,088
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/5
Warsaw Śródmieście Powiśle, st. Zajęcza. Apartment for rent for 7,500 PLN Moderna Powiśle | …
$1,801
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/3
I highly recommend renting a very nice apartment with an area of ​​36.13 m2 located on the 1…
$722
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/4
A great studio apartment right next to the Ratusz metro station APARTMENT A one-room apartme…
$662
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Floor 3/4
I offer for rent a unique 240-square-meter apartment at ul. Chełmska 42/44, near the Promena…
$1,957
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/3
For rent a very attractive apartment in Ursynów. The property is located in a gated, secured…
$1,193
per month
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/11
Apartment Rental Offer in High Standard - Warsaw, Wola The apartment will be available from …
$796
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/3
Three-room apartment after general renovation 60m2 in Natolin. Situated in a three-story blo…
$1,176
per month
Apartment in Warsaw, Poland
Apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Area 20 m²
Floor 1
NO DEPOSIT.   The comfortable and aesthetically furnished studio covers an area of ​​20 sq m…
$911
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/4
Warsaw Mokotów Stary Mokotów, st. Asfaltowa. Apartment for rent for PLN 7,500. BEAUTIFUL APA…
$1,943
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/6
NEW! | FOUR-ROOM APARTMENT 60 m2 | CENTER - PLAC NA ROZDRÓŻU | PARK UJAZDOWSKI APARTMENT A n…
$1,720
per month
