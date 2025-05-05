Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Poznan, Poland

164 properties total found
2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of renting a completely new apartment in…
$766
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 8
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity! Move into one of the last available flats in a pr…
$685
per month
1 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 23 m²
1910 stone house with renovated elevation, six-storey, partly sub-basement. Property's ready…
$449
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
I am excited to present a fantastic 2-room apartment located in the heart of Jeżyce, one of …
$715
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Apartment in Poznan, Poland
Apartment
Poznan, Poland
Area 56 m²
I recommend the offer of commercial premises for rent with an area of ​​58 m², the building …
$1,321
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
For rent 2 rooms apartment located at Jezyce Jackowskiego 47 street. The flat is situated at…
$635
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Welcome to your new home at Polna 31 in the heart of Jeżyce! This spacious studio apartment,…
$634
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
3 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
LUXURD LUXURY ARRANGEMENTS WITH TARASS AND GREEN IN HYDRIAN VILLA
$1,585
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Welcome to the Premium Class Apartment at Park Cytadela, the best location in the city of Po…
$1,324
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
3 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Renting an apartment in Jeżyce in Poznań is a great choice for several reasons. This distric…
$873
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Location: st. Główna 38 in Poznań This apartment is conveniently located with easy access to…
$927
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Welcome to the charming apartment at 22/23 Piekary Street! This historic tenement house was …
$1,057
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
We offer to rent a beautiful, modern apartment in Poznań in a new investment on Krańcowa Str…
$713
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Welcome to this beautiful, sunlit apartment located in the vibrant neighborhood of Jeżyce, s…
$688
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
New, nice one-room apartment.   ul. Leśnych Skrzatów
$515
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Welcome to this charming studio apartment located at ul. Garbary 71, where comfort and conve…
$583
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Welcome to this fantastic 2-room apartment, which I highly recommend for rent on ul. Wojskow…
$581
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
I recommend the offer of a 2 room apartment located at Grunwald – Bulgarian Street. The apar…
$581
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Welcome to your dream apartment in Poznań! This modern, 2-room gem is now available for rent…
$662
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Introducing a Luxurious Studio Apartment in the Heart of Poznań! Welcome to this breathtakin…
$515
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Apartment in Poznan, Poland
Apartment
Poznan, Poland
Area 114 m²
Offer for rent at al. Marcinkowskiego 1, prestigious location in the heart of Poznań, just a…
$1,559
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
For rent 2-room apartment after a capital renovation | St. Galla 18, Poznań
$665
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Welcome to this stunning studio apartment located in the heart of Jeżyce, at ul. Zwierzyniec…
$635
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
3 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
We invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of renting a unique apartment located i…
$1,189
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Poznan, Poland
Apartment
Poznan, Poland
Area 130 m²
I encourage you to familiarize yourself with the offer of renting a commercial premises with…
$1,123
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Poznan, Poland
Apartment
Poznan, Poland
Area 418 m²
PREMIUM OFFICE LOCAL
$6,631
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Modern Studio Apartment – Ideal Space at a Great Price Are you in search of a cozy and affor…
$450
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Welcome to this exclusive and modern studio apartment nestled in the heart of Poznań’s trend…
$556
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Welcome to this cozy and inviting two-room apartment situated in the vibrant new section of …
$530
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
2 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Welcome to your new home in the heart of Poznań! This unique and tastefully decorated apartm…
$927
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français

Properties features in Poznan, Poland

