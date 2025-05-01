Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Wrocław, Poland

3 bedroom apartment in Wrocław, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 6
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity! Move into one of the last available flats in a pr…
$1,180
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 9
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity! Move into one of the last available flats in a pr…
$800
per month
Apartment in Wrocław, Poland
Apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Area 101 m²
For rent service premises in Leśnica at ul. Prężycka.
$1,466
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Wrocław, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 9
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity! Move into one of the last available flats in a pr…
$780
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Wrocław, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
FLAT AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! DESCRIPTION: For rent a beautiful, very spacious, newly renovate…
$986
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Wrocław, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Two-room apartment for rent, with a parking space and a balcony. With very good communicatio…
$666
per month
Apartment in Wrocław, Poland
Apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Area 15 m²
I recommend you take over the ready-to-use trading point!
$400
per month
2 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 9
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity! Move into one of the last available flats in a pr…
$800
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Wrocław, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Elegant 2 room apartment in great location – available from now! Prusa Street APARTMENT: Th…
$1,120
per month
Studio apartment in Wrocław, Poland
Studio apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 9
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity! Move into one of the last available flats in a pr…
$490
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Wrocław, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Unique, luxurious 3 room apartment in a great location! Location: Pomorska Street, Wrocław T…
$3,865
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Wrocław, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 5
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity! Move into one of the last available flats in a pr…
$875
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Wrocław, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Spacious, loft-style 2 room apartment in a great location! Available from now! Location: Jed…
$800
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 5
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity! Move into one of the last available flats in a pr…
$1,175
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
FLAT AVAILABLE FOR RENT IMMEDIATELY! DESCRIPTION: For rent a very nice, newly renovated thre…
$1,093
per month
Studio apartment in Wrocław, Poland
Studio apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 5
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity! Move into one of the last available flats in a pr…
$575
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Przestronny apartament w samym centrum miasta! Okna salonu wychodzą bezpośrednio na Ogród Bo…
$2,666
per month
Studio apartment in Wrocław, Poland
Studio apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 9
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity! Move into one of the last available flats in a pr…
$650
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Przestronny apartament w samym centrum miasta! Okna salonu wychodzą bezpośrednio na Ogród Bo…
$3,199
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 7
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity! Move into one of the last available flats in a pr…
$1,125
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Wrocław, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Looking for an apartment near Rynek with a view of a Cathedral? I can offer one, renovated i…
$1,040
per month
