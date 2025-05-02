Show property on map Show properties list
1 bedroom apartment in Marki, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
A new two-room apartment for rent in Marki on Spacerowa Street. Located right in front of a …
$1,211
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 bedroom apartment in Marki, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxury segment for rent in Marki (near Warsaw) in a beautiful location near a nature reserve…
$2,790
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
