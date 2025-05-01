Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Greater Poland Voivodeship, Poland

Poznan
166
gmina Swarzedz
3
Wagrowiec
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
187 properties total found
1 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
30.95m2 apartment in new construction, designed with care for the smallest detail, finished …
$585
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
I am happy to offer you a very functional 2-room apartment located at 86 Pogodna Street in t…
$493
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
We’re excited to present this lovely two-room apartment at ul. Wojskowa 10, situated in a cl…
$661
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 23 m²
1910 stone house with renovated elevation, six-storey, partly sub-basement. Property's ready…
$453
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Poznan, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Welcome to a new, bright studio apartment in an intimate development, located in a renovated…
$525
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Apartment in Poznan, Poland
Apartment
Poznan, Poland
Area 80 m²
For rent:
$453
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Become the first tenant of this modern, spacious apartment with an area of ​​60.2 m², which …
$849
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Poznan, Poland
Apartment
Poznan, Poland
Area 306 m²
Your New Office of Dreams in the Heart of the City
$4,893
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Poznan, Poland
Apartment
Poznan, Poland
Area 360 m²
Offer in preparation MLS ONLY Large building for rent
$3,705
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Dopiewiec, Poland
3 room apartment
Dopiewiec, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
For rent new 3-room apartment – Dopiewiec, p. Dąbrowka Forest Polana I have the pleasure to …
$800
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Charming Studio Apartment with Balcony in Łazarz, ul. Śniadeckich Welcome to this cozy and f…
$440
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
We offer to rent a beautiful, modern apartment in Poznań in a new investment on Krańcowa Str…
$720
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Poznan, Poland
Apartment
Poznan, Poland
Area 20 m²
Good morning,
$337
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Introducing a stunning apartment located in the heart of Poznań on al. Niepodległości, just …
$773
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Welcome to Wojskowa 22 Street, located in the highly sought-after Grunwald district! We are …
$593
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
2 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Welcome to this exclusive penthouse apartment located in the heart of the city at ul. Swiete…
$1,733
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Apartment in Poznan, Poland
Apartment
Poznan, Poland
Area 15 m²
I recommend for rent a comfortable parking place in the underground garage hall level -1 in …
$67
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
For rent studio apartment located at Old town Sw Marcin 11a street. The flat is situated at …
$800
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
For rent a luxurious, beautifully furnished apartment with an area of ​​approx. 60m2. The ap…
$767
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
3 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
St. Słowackiego Street at the attic
$663
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Welcome to Bulgarska Street in Poznań! I am pleased to present this modernly furnished apart…
$746
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 32 m²
2 bedroom apartment on Katowice Street, Art Malta investment
$638
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Dziecmierowo, Poland
Apartment
Dziecmierowo, Poland
Area 5 000 m²
I recommend parking lots for rent with areas of 5000m2 and 12,000m2. Possibility to rent a s…
$1,333
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Welcome to ul. Chłapowskiego 19 in Poznań, where you’ll find a newly renovated three-room ap…
$853
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
3 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
LUXURD LUXURY ARRANGEMENTS WITH TARASS AND GREEN IN HYDRIAN VILLA
$1,599
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Smochowice, apartment 62m2, quiet area of ​​single-family houses
$933
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Poznan, Poland
Apartment
Poznan, Poland
Area 173 m²
For rent a spacious place on Wilda in Poznań! It offers a unique apartment with an area of 1…
$1,306
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
For rent a unique, newly renovated 2-room apartment with a large terrace | ul. Św. Wawrzyniec 13B
$800
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
For rent is a modern and furnished 3-room apartment with a large balcony and a garage space …
$826
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
I recommend the offer of a 2 room apartment located at Grunwald – Bulgarian Street. The apar…
$586
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська

Properties features in Greater Poland Voivodeship, Poland

with Garage