Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Gdansk, Poland

513 properties total found
1 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
$763
per month
1 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
$694
per month
1 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 4/4
$698
per month
2 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
2 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/4
$755
per month
2 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
2 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
$928
per month
1 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
$852
per month
2 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
2 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 30 m²
$641
per month
2 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
2 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
$669
per month
1 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
$570
per month
3 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
3 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
$1,040
per month
2 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
2 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 30 m²
$865
per month
2 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
2 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
$941
per month
2 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
2 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
$663
per month
2 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
2 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
$909
per month
2 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
2 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
$1,078
per month
1 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 1/5
$655
per month
1 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
$685
per month
1 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
$814
per month
1 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
$749
per month
3 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
3 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
$956
per month
1 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
$718
per month
3 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
3 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
$899
per month
3 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
3 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 51 m²
$930
per month
3 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
3 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/4
$997
per month
2 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
2 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
$1,052
per month
1 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 23 m²
$690
per month
2 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
2 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/7
$787
per month
3 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
3 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
$931
per month
2 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
2 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
$840
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/3
$692
per month
