Monthly rent of flats and apartments with garage in Poland

Masovian Voivodeship
815
Warsaw
798
Łódź Voivodeship
149
Greater Poland Voivodeship
186
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 25/54
Modern apartment — fully finished and furnished, ready for occupancy now. 25th floor.  • hig…
$3,769
per month
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Poznan, Poland
Studio apartment
Poznan, Poland
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 8
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity! Move into one of the last available flats in a pr…
$590
per month
Leave a request
