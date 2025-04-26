Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Lubicz
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in gmina Lubicz, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
59 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Krobia, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 3/4
I am pleased to present to you an exceptional rental offer. The apartment is located on the …
$1,678
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Krobia, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/6
I heartily recommend for rent a beautifully designed apartment of about 44 sqm located on th…
$903
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Mierzynek, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Mierzynek, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/4
LUXURY FULLY FURNISHED APARTMENT IN THE OLD MOKOTÓW DISTRICT Beautiful interiors | Highest …
$4,576
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Krobia, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/9
WOLA ULRYCHÓW ul. MROCZNA / GÓRCZEWSKA / METRO ULRYCHÓW / WOLA PARK. 2 ROOMS 58 m2 + GARAGE…
$903
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Krobia, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/4
For rent 2-bedroom apartment in Bialoleka - Głębocka street. Climatic, fully furnished apar…
$774
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Krobia, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/7
Exceptional location, in Powiśle near the University Library. Apartment located in a restor…
$2,323
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Krobia, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 6/8
A climate apartment in a great location Okopowa 59A Apartments is a new investment realized…
$1,420
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Mierzynek, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Mierzynek, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 6/6
MODERN APARTMENT IN THE HEART OF MOKOTOW ON THE TOP FLOOR Spacious interior | High standar…
$1,346
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Krobia, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/6
I heartily recommend for rent a beautifully designed apartment of about 44 sqm located on th…
$903
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
3 bedroom apartment in Krobia, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/6
For rent 4-bedroom, duplex apartment with two balconies, located in a modern apartment build…
$1,781
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Krobia, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/6
Become the first tenant! Prague Port Quiet Apartment for Rent 3 Rooms 2 Bathrooms Separate …
$1,936
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Krobia, Poland
3 room apartment
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/4
3 room 100 meter apartment with garage, located on the first floor in an intimate, fenced pr…
$2,065
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Krobia, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/4
Are you looking for a NEW, NEWLY FINISHED, UNUSED apartment in a great location? Is proximit…
$1,536
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Krobia, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/5
We are pleased to present for rent a modern apartment, decorated to a high standard using th…
$1,497
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Krobia, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/3
For rent, two-room apartment in an apartment building bordering City Corner in Ursynów. Area…
$981
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Krobia, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 5/8
I am offering for rent a spacious 2-bedroom apartment with an area of 33.00 m2 located in Wa…
$671
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Krobia, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/4
Wilanów | Hlonda. Apartment 51m2, bedroom, bathroom, terrace 10m2, parking space in undergro…
$1,239
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Krobia, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/5
Cozy, fully furnished 3 bedroom apartment on Artistic Żoliborz estate. Two balconies 5 and …
$1,032
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
3 bedroom apartment in Krobia, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 3/4
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment with terrace. ATTRIBUTES: - stylishly finished apartment with at…
$1,936
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Krobia, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/5
Moderna Powiśle | 2 rooms | terrace | parking. For rent an elegantly furnished 2-bedroom apa…
$1,936
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Krobia, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/6
Exclusive 3-bedroom apartment for rent - 56 m² with a large balcony, fully equipped. The apa…
$1,290
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Krobia, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
:: Brief: Wola Odolany, 3 rooms, 80m2, dressing room, bathroom, balcony 9 m2, 1 parking spac…
$2,581
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Krobia, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/4
We present you an exceptional 3-bedroom apartment in Warsaw's Bemowo (Metro Zachód) in a new…
$1,652
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Mierzynek, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Mierzynek, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/5
SPACIOUS APARTMENT IN A QUIET AREA ON THE BORDER OF BEMOWO AND WOLA JUST NEXT TO PARK GÓRCZE…
$969
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Krobia, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/2
I offer for rent a spacious 2-bedroom apartment with an area of 42.00 m2 located in Warsaw O…
$903
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
1 room apartment in Krobia, Poland
1 room apartment
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 7/8
The apartment is located on Odkryta street in Nowodwory. The interior is spacious, bright an…
$645
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Krobia, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/8
The subject of the lease is an exceptional apartment in a great location on Wiejska Street i…
$1,007
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
3 bedroom apartment in Krobia, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/2
Comfortable and sunny 4 bedroom apartment in Warsaw's Mokotów district in the part of Sadyba…
$1,161
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Krobia, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/3
For rent 3 room apartment finished to a high standard. The apartment is located in a modern …
$1,007
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Krobia, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/6
Bright and spacious apartment for rent - 44,76 m² on a modern estate Skorosze XI, Ursus. F…
$852
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська