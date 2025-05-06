Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland

1 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
1 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
For rent apartment after general renovation, with separate entrance, without administrative …
$768
per month
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Area 12 m²
Virtual walk: https://sb360.online/gfggi7m
$333
per month
Studio apartment in Krakow, Poland
Studio apartment
Krakow, Poland
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 8
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity! Move into one of the last available flats in a pr…
$680
per month
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Looking for a place to rent? You want it to be modernly arranged and prepared to live from n…
$927
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
3 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
Just us! I have the pleasure of presenting a bright and spacious apartment fresh after a gen…
$794
per month
2 room apartment in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
2 room apartment
Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
For rent 2 bedroom apartment in Krakow, Old Town. 10 minutes by foot Main Railway Station/Kr…
$834
per month
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Climate mixing in the very centre of Krakow . Excellent location. In the building 3 differe…
$741
per month
For rent a luxury apartment in the very center of Kazimierz! in Krakow, Poland
For rent a luxury apartment in the very center of Kazimierz!
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1
LOCATION: The apartment is located in a unique building in the very center of Kazimierz, …
Price on request
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Area 12 m²
Virtual tour: https://sb360.online/gfggi7m
$330
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Krakow, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 6
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity! Move into one of the last available flats in a pr…
$925
per month
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
I offer for rent a functional, fully furnished and equipped apartment with an area of ​​56 s…
$794
per month
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
A climatic apartment in the heart of Nowa Huta, on the Upperland estate
$662
per month
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Area 12 m²
Virtual walk: https://sb360.online/gfggi7m
$331
per month
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
2-room apartment for rent on ul. Reduta 9A, Kraków (Prądnik Czerwony) ????
$687
per month
5 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
5 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
ONLY US!We are pleased to present you an apartment of nearly 150m2 located on a closed settl…
$1,986
per month
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Area 84 m²
Available from 1 June 2025. Energy class A
$1,090
per month
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Area 388 m²
Available from 1 June 2025
$5,034
per month
Apartment in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
Apartment
Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
Area 436 m²
Unique Manor with Private Park for Rent in Krakow!
$11,544
per month
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Area 170 m²
For rent a 170 m2 flat on Jagielloński axis at Queen Bona Street
$1,456
per month
Studio apartment in Krakow, Poland
Studio apartment
Krakow, Poland
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 6
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity! Move into one of the last available flats in a pr…
$685
per month
Apartment in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
Apartment
Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
Area 237 m²
For rent commercial and service space on the ground floor in the new building:
$3,968
per month
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
For rent from May:
$741
per month
3 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
3 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
We invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of renting a beautiful apartment in a m…
$2,171
per month
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
For rent now!
$874
per month
Apartment in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
Apartment
Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
Area 2 555 m²
TO RENT PLANS FOR THE CONSTITUTION OR FOR ANOTHER DESTINATION (Podgórze District) TEREN: – …
$2,171
per month
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Area 112 m²
Available from 1 June 2025. Energy class A
$1,453
per month
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Area 21 m²
For rent
$450
per month
1 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
1 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
We present a 27 m2 studio apartment for rent in the center of Krakow - ul. Racławicka
$583
per month
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
A high standard 2-room apartment in Wola Justowska at ul. Borowego 45
$1,059
per month
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Area 106 m²
For rent a catering premises with an area of ​​106 m² net, located in an attractive location…
$529
per month
