  Realting.com
  Poland
  Lodz
  Long-term rental
  Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Lodz, Poland

12
127 properties total found
1 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 19 m²
For rent modern studio with antresol and balcony in the strict center of Łódź!
$400
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
We present a new, finished to a high standard, 3-room apartment in a beautiful, restored ten…
$973
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Apartment in Lodz, Poland
Apartment
Lodz, Poland
Area 11 m²
Location: Łódź, ul. Pabianicka  Description: Premises for a small office or storage We are p…
$133
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
A 2-room apartment for rent in an apartment building on Wróblewskiego 21 street. Located on …
$666
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
We present a newly renovated and fully furnished (40 m2) 2-room apartment in a newly built b…
$706
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
We offer a 2-room apartment (45 m2) in a new building on Więckowskiego 79 Street in Łódź. Th…
$720
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
2 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
We offer a 3 rooms apartment for rent on Piotrkowska 44 street in Łódź. – Windows facing the…
$933
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
2 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
We present a 3-room apartment with an area of ​​79.60 m2 on Tuwima 15 street in Łódź. The ap…
$1,491
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
2 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
For rent a 3-room apartment located in “Etiuda” estate on Rewolucji 68/70 street. The apart…
$906
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
2 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
We offer a high standard apartment (63m2) on the top floor of Narutowicza Residence building…
$1,013
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
For rent a high standard studio with double bed with an area of ​​22 m2, located in a renova…
$586
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
We offer a new, stylish and very spacious studio apartment of 35m2 on 1st floor of new apart…
$586
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
2 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
We offer 61m2 flat located at 140 Narutowicza Street ( close to University, Green Horizon (I…
$1,080
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
We offer a new, fully furnished, 2-room apartment in the center of Łódź, in a prestigious Ba…
$720
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
We offer spacious and stylish two rooms apartment on Uniwersytecka street in Lodz. The apart…
$800
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
For rent a stylish and very spacious studio on 5th floor with an area of ​​approx.34m2 with …
$586
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
We offer an apartment on Kilińskiego 121 A, Ilumino building, in Lodz. Fully equipped, spaci…
$786
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
For rent a beautiful 2-room apartment (46.41 m2) located in a newly built apartment building…
$733
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
A stylish, two-room apartment for rent in the most beautiful tenement house in Łódź at 37 Pi…
$666
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
We present new, finished to a high standard, studio apartment for rent in the new renovated …
$480
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
We offer a 2 rooms apartment of 44 m2 on Rewolucji 68/70 street in apartment investment buil…
$680
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
For rent a beautiful 2-room apartment (35 m2) located in a newly built apartment building on…
$693
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Modern apartment (67 m2) + 9m2 basement, in the quiet center of Łódź – Kołłątaja street The …
$720
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
2 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
We present a 3 rooms apartment, with size of 55m2, on Wierzbowa 38 street. Apartment consist…
$933
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Apartment in Lodz, Poland
Apartment
Lodz, Poland
Area 200 m²
? The usable 200 m2 for rent – ideal for shop, office, medical offices or services! ?
$3,998
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
$520
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
2200 + payments ( 600zl ) including all media and internet Apartment of rent in Lodz: 5th fl…
$746
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
We offer freshly renovated, very big (38m2) and stylish studio apartment with a bed and livi…
$733
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
We offer a comfortable 2-room apartment for rent with an area of ​​41.83 m2. The apartment i…
$714
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Łódź Piotrkowska - 32 m2 studio for rent, after general renovation, for the first lease. A f…
$533
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська