We would like to invite you - new, finished semi-detached houses for sale. PURCHASE FROM DEVELOPER - NO PCC AND NO COMMISSION.
Houses from property developer will be delivered in developer standard, i.e. interiors to be finished on one's own or with individual option of turnkey finishing …
We invite you to purchase apartments from the Developer with support from the – Agency Without PCC tax! No commission Agencies.
2026 4Q due date. Prices: 653,000 zł - 2,579,000 zł
Minimalist house with 86 apartments of different sizes – from 26 to 139 sq.m. and layouts from 1 to 5 ro…
Wola is a modern and self-sufficient district of Warsaw, full of life and attractions.
The proposed investment is distinguished by its original architectural design in the shape of a cascading block. The higher part of the building, the characteristic tower, which is a symbol of modernity…
The name of the complex, located in Warsaw's Raków district, refers to the Swedish word for peace and harmony. These new apartments in Warsaw's Włochy district are an investment that includes two carefully designed buildings, three and seven storeys high, as well as a courtyard.The common sp…
I invite you to buy apartments in a new investment on one of the most prestigious streets in Warsaw near the Varso Tower skyscraper.
A modern investment with timeless architecture, consists of 2 modern buildings.
On the roof of one of the buildings there will be a garden available to res…
New investment in Praga Południe!
A modern building with 104 apartments of various sizes. The investment is distinguished by an eye-catching finish in shades of copper, which emphasizes the unique character of the investment.
Advantages of the investment:
• Residential building - only…
Due date: 3Q 2026
Prices: 680,900 zł - 1,100,000 zł
ABOUT THE INVESTMENT
85 apartments will be built in Wlochy. The advantage is, first of all, the location. It will be built near the main artery of Warsaw - Jerusalem Alley, from which you can walk to the station and just 15 minu…
Date: 4Q 2024
Prices: PLN 646,100 - PLN 1,549,400
New apartments for sale in Warsaw's Gocław are a project from nsMoon Studio.
The architects' goal was to create comfortable and peaceful living conditions for the future residents of the investment. The second idea behind the concep…
The apartments are located in one of the most popular districts of Warsaw - Wola.
The new stage is part of the estate and has a total of 136 apartments with areas from 28 m2 to 96 m2. Each of them has a balcony, terrace, loggia or garden.
There are also apartments with large corner covered…