  2. Poland
  3. Grodzisk Mazowiecki County

New buildings for sale in Grodzisk Mazowiecki County

gmina Grodzisk Mazowiecki
Cottage Segmenty s garazhom i ogorodom
Kludzienko, Poland
$207,764
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
The investment is located in Grodzisk Mazowiecki. Consists of two semi-detached semi-detached houses. All houses have a usable area of ​​109 m2, have their own garage and plot.
LOCO REAL ESTATE
