  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Lubusz Voivodeship

New buildings for sale in Lubusz Voivodeship

Krosno Odrzańskie County
1
Zielona Gora
1
gmina Dabie
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex - Industrial Developments in Poland
Residential complex - Industrial Developments in Poland
Zielona Gora, Poland
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
? Unlock exclusive opportunities in Western Poland's booming real estate corridor! Discover the untapped potential along the growing axis that connects Zielona Góra and Berlin. We offer off-market investment possibilities designed for those looking to (co)develop residential and industria…
Developer
FredCo
Leave a request
Business center The Zielona Logistics Hub
Business center The Zielona Logistics Hub
Gronow, Poland
Price on request
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Discover our latest industrial real estate opportunity in Gronów, Poland, near Zielona Góra. This project will start development in September 2024 and feature 96 well-designed industrial warehouse units measuring 216m² and more. This offering is strategically located in Upper Silesia, one…
Developer
FredCo
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go