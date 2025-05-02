Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
BUYER DOES NOT PAY COMMISSION!
We invite you to buy a house in a new investment near Warsaw.
Modern, carefully designed sectional houses, providing comfort and privacy for the whole family.
Offer Perfect for those who want to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city with comf…
1 house left for sale. (There are 13 houses in the complex).
Comfortable house with 3 bedrooms, a large living room, a garage and a plot of 350 m2
house - 122 m2; plot - 350 m2
Delivery - December 2024
Residential complex Spring Park – This is a combination of excellent location an…
House with 20 2-storey apartments and 20 one-storey apartments
Two-storey apartments measuring 112 m2-123 m2 + garden area from 45 m2 to 250 m2
20 apartments ranging in size from 77 m2 - 87 m2 with balconies and roof terrace
Planned completion date: 2025-12-31
Quiet area with low-…