  2. Poland
  3. gmina Raszyn

New buildings for sale in gmina Raszyn

Cottage village Тихий жилой комплекс недалеко от Варшавы
Slomin, Poland
from
$235,303
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
BUYER DOES NOT PAY COMMISSION! We invite you to buy a house in a new investment near Warsaw. Modern, carefully designed sectional houses, providing comfort and privacy for the whole family. Offer Perfect for those who want to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city with comf…
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Cottage village Komfortabelnyy dom s 3 spalnyami i uchastkom
Laszczki, Poland
from
$302,777
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
1 house left for sale. (There are 13 houses in the complex). Comfortable house with 3 bedrooms, a large living room, a garage and a plot of 350 m2 house - 122 m2; plot - 350 m2 Delivery - December 2024 Residential complex Spring Park – This is a combination of excellent location an…
LOCO REAL ESTATE
