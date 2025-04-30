  1. Realting.com
New buildings for sale in Masovian Voivodeship

Warsaw
10
Pruszków County
3
gmina Raszyn
2
Piastow
1
Villa QHOUSE
Villa QHOUSE
Warsaw, Poland
from
$400,054
Number of floors 2
Area 147–148 m²
2 real estate objects 2
We would like to invite you - new, finished semi-detached houses for sale. PURCHASE FROM DEVELOPER - NO PCC AND NO COMMISSION. Houses from property developer will be delivered in developer standard, i.e. interiors to be finished on one's own or with individual option of turnkey finishing …
Agency
James House
Leave a request
Club house Novost - START PRODAZh - Varshava Vlohy
Club house Novost - START PRODAZh - Varshava Vlohy
Warsaw, Poland
from
$165,451
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
We invite you to purchase apartments from the Developer with support from the – Agency Without PCC tax! No commission Agencies. 2026 4Q due date.   Prices: 653,000 zł - 2,579,000 zł Minimalist house with 86 apartments of different sizes – from 26 to 139 sq.m. and layouts from 1 to 5 ro…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Apart - otel Reguly
Apart-hotel Apart - otel Reguly
Radzyminek, Poland
from
$111,497
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
We invite you to purchase apartments from the Developer with the support of the Agency - No commission and tax PCC! Completion date: 2024 . There are currently several apartments available at this price Prices : PLN 448,227 - PLN 676,592 As part of the investment, 39 residenti…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
Cottage village Novye kvartiry ot zastroyschika v Radzimine
Cottage village Novye kvartiry ot zastroyschika v Radzimine
Radzymin, Poland
from
$144,421
Number of floors 2
The Mieszka I complex is a new investment located in Radzymin (20 km from the center of Warsaw). The new apartments will be located in 16 single-family, semi-detached terraced houses. The offer includes apartments ranging from 69 to 120 m2. The project will be completed with the necessary in…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
Cottage village Тихий жилой комплекс недалеко от Варшавы
Cottage village Тихий жилой комплекс недалеко от Варшавы
Slomin, Poland
from
$235,303
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
BUYER DOES NOT PAY COMMISSION! We invite you to buy a house in a new investment near Warsaw. Modern, carefully designed sectional houses, providing comfort and privacy for the whole family. Offer Perfect for those who want to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city with comf…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
Apartment building Dom s 2-h etazhnymi kvartirami garazh i ogorod
Apartment building Dom s 2-h etazhnymi kvartirami garazh i ogorod
Piastow, Poland
from
$206,497
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
House with 20 2-storey apartments and 20 one-storey apartments Two-storey apartments measuring 112 m2-123 m2 + garden area from 45 m2 to 250 m2 20 apartments ranging in size from 77 m2 - 87 m2 with balconies and roof terrace Planned completion date: 2025-12-31 Quiet area with low-…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
Cottage village Komfortabelnyy dom s 3 spalnyami i uchastkom
Cottage village Komfortabelnyy dom s 3 spalnyami i uchastkom
Laszczki, Poland
from
$302,777
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
1 house left for sale. (There are 13 houses in the complex). Comfortable house with 3 bedrooms, a large living room, a garage and a plot of 350 m2 house - 122 m2; plot - 350 m2 Delivery - December 2024 Residential complex Spring Park – This is a combination of excellent location an…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
Club house Nowoczesna inwestycja na Woli - Rynek Pierwotny
Club house Nowoczesna inwestycja na Woli - Rynek Pierwotny
Warsaw, Poland
from
$134,459
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 15
Wola is a modern and self-sufficient district of Warsaw, full of life and attractions. The proposed investment is distinguished by its original architectural design in the shape of a cascading block. The higher part of the building, the characteristic tower, which is a symbol of modernity…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
Residential complex Osiedle Młodych Dębów
Residential complex Osiedle Młodych Dębów
Stefanowo, Poland
from
$198,073
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 90 m²
1 real estate object 1
YOUNG OAKS ESTATE - CONSTRUCTION IN PROGRESS! Welcome - a new estate of two-bedroom houses for sale. Each house is five or four rooms: first floor: living room, kitchenette, toilet, guest room/office, technical room floor: three rooms, bathroom (there are no slants on the first floo…
Agency
James House
Leave a request
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks - Varshava Rakov - START PRODAZh
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks - Varshava Rakov - START PRODAZh
Warsaw, Poland
from
$125,918
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
The name of the complex, located in Warsaw's Raków district, refers to the Swedish word for peace and harmony. These new apartments in Warsaw's Włochy district are an investment that includes two carefully designed buildings, three and seven storeys high, as well as a courtyard.The common sp…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
Apartment building Premium class apartments in the center of Warsaw.
Apartment building Premium class apartments in the center of Warsaw.
Warsaw, Poland
from
$272,901
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
I invite you to buy apartments in a new investment on one of the most prestigious streets in Warsaw near the Varso Tower skyscraper. A modern investment with timeless architecture, consists of 2 modern buildings. On the roof of one of the buildings there will be a garden available to res…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
Apartment building START PRODAZh Novaya investiciya na Prage Poludne
Apartment building START PRODAZh Novaya investiciya na Prage Poludne
Warsaw, Poland
from
$126,702
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
New investment in Praga Południe! A modern building with 104 apartments of various sizes. The investment is distinguished by an eye-catching finish in shades of copper, which emphasizes the unique character of the investment. Advantages of the investment: • Residential building - only…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
Residential complex NEW - START OF SALES - Warsaw Wlochy
Residential complex NEW - START OF SALES - Warsaw Wlochy
Warsaw, Poland
Price on request
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Due date: 3Q 2026  Prices: 680,900 zł - 1,100,000 zł ABOUT THE INVESTMENT 85 apartments will be built in Wlochy. The advantage is, first of all, the location. It will be built near the main artery of Warsaw - Jerusalem Alley, from which you can walk to the station and just 15 minu…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
Cottage Segmenty s garazhom i ogorodom
Cottage Segmenty s garazhom i ogorodom
Grodzisk Mazowiecki, Poland
from
$207,764
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
The investment is located in Grodzisk Mazowiecki. Consists of two semi-detached semi-detached houses. All houses have a usable area of ​​109 m2, have their own garage and plot.
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
Residential complex Kvartiry ot zastroyschika Varshava-BEZ KOMISSII
Residential complex Kvartiry ot zastroyschika Varshava-BEZ KOMISSII
Warsaw, Poland
from
$102,108
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Completion date: May 2024 Prices: 402,868 zł - 780,570 zł DESCRIPTION OF INVESTMENT: Low-rise 3-storey houses, buildings using modular wooden technology, environmentally friendly and friendly to residents Modern 1-, 2-, 3-, 4-room apartments ranging from 25 to approx. 68 m2 Low operati…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
Residential complex Lipkowski Zakatek II
Residential complex Lipkowski Zakatek II
Lipkow, Poland
from
$324,712
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Lipkowski Zakatek is a residential complex of 4 duplex buildings (8 houses), located 10 minutes from Warsaw and bordering Kampinos National Park. Currently on sale - 4 houses, with completion date in June of 2024. We offer free adaptations. Modern architecture, high quality of material…
Developer
Lipkowski Zakątek sp. z o.o.
Leave a request
Residential quarter Kvartiry ot Zastroyschika na Varshavskim Goslavyu
Residential quarter Kvartiry ot Zastroyschika na Varshavskim Goslavyu
Warsaw, Poland
from
$163,702
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Date: 4Q 2024 Prices: PLN 646,100 - PLN 1,549,400 New apartments for sale in Warsaw's Gocław are a project from nsMoon Studio. The architects' goal was to create comfortable and peaceful living conditions for the future residents of the investment. The second idea behind the concep…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Novostroyka - v samom populyarnym rayone Varshavy - Volya
Residential quarter Novostroyka - v samom populyarnym rayone Varshavy - Volya
Warsaw, Poland
from
$186,942
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
The apartments are located in one of the most popular districts of Warsaw - Wola. The new stage is part of the estate and has a total of 136 apartments with areas from 28 m2 to 96 m2. Each of them has a balcony, terrace, loggia or garden. There are also apartments with large corner covered…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
