Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
We would like to invite you - new, finished semi-detached houses for sale. PURCHASE FROM DEVELOPER - NO PCC AND NO COMMISSION.
Houses from property developer will be delivered in developer standard, i.e. interiors to be finished on one's own or with individual option of turnkey finishing …
We invite you to purchase apartments from the Developer with support from the – Agency Without PCC tax! No commission Agencies.
2026 4Q due date. Prices: 653,000 zł - 2,579,000 zł
Minimalist house with 86 apartments of different sizes – from 26 to 139 sq.m. and layouts from 1 to 5 ro…
We invite you to purchase apartments from the Developer with the support of the Agency - No commission and tax PCC!
Completion date: 2024 .
There are currently several apartments available at this price
Prices : PLN 448,227 - PLN 676,592
As part of the investment, 39 residenti…
The Mieszka I complex is a new investment located in Radzymin (20 km from the center of Warsaw). The new apartments will be located in 16 single-family, semi-detached terraced houses. The offer includes apartments ranging from 69 to 120 m2. The project will be completed with the necessary in…
BUYER DOES NOT PAY COMMISSION!
We invite you to buy a house in a new investment near Warsaw.
Modern, carefully designed sectional houses, providing comfort and privacy for the whole family.
Offer Perfect for those who want to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city with comf…
House with 20 2-storey apartments and 20 one-storey apartments
Two-storey apartments measuring 112 m2-123 m2 + garden area from 45 m2 to 250 m2
20 apartments ranging in size from 77 m2 - 87 m2 with balconies and roof terrace
Planned completion date: 2025-12-31
Quiet area with low-…
1 house left for sale. (There are 13 houses in the complex).
Comfortable house with 3 bedrooms, a large living room, a garage and a plot of 350 m2
house - 122 m2; plot - 350 m2
Delivery - December 2024
Residential complex Spring Park – This is a combination of excellent location an…
Wola is a modern and self-sufficient district of Warsaw, full of life and attractions.
The proposed investment is distinguished by its original architectural design in the shape of a cascading block. The higher part of the building, the characteristic tower, which is a symbol of modernity…
YOUNG OAKS ESTATE - CONSTRUCTION IN PROGRESS!
Welcome - a new estate of two-bedroom houses for sale. Each house is five or four rooms:
first floor: living room, kitchenette, toilet, guest room/office, technical room
floor: three rooms, bathroom (there are no slants on the first floo…
The name of the complex, located in Warsaw's Raków district, refers to the Swedish word for peace and harmony. These new apartments in Warsaw's Włochy district are an investment that includes two carefully designed buildings, three and seven storeys high, as well as a courtyard.The common sp…
I invite you to buy apartments in a new investment on one of the most prestigious streets in Warsaw near the Varso Tower skyscraper.
A modern investment with timeless architecture, consists of 2 modern buildings.
On the roof of one of the buildings there will be a garden available to res…
New investment in Praga Południe!
A modern building with 104 apartments of various sizes. The investment is distinguished by an eye-catching finish in shades of copper, which emphasizes the unique character of the investment.
Advantages of the investment:
• Residential building - only…
Due date: 3Q 2026
Prices: 680,900 zł - 1,100,000 zł
ABOUT THE INVESTMENT
85 apartments will be built in Wlochy. The advantage is, first of all, the location. It will be built near the main artery of Warsaw - Jerusalem Alley, from which you can walk to the station and just 15 minu…
Lipkowski Zakatek is a residential complex of 4 duplex buildings (8 houses), located 10 minutes from Warsaw and bordering Kampinos National Park.
Currently on sale - 4 houses, with completion date in June of 2024. We offer free adaptations.
Modern architecture, high quality of material…
Date: 4Q 2024
Prices: PLN 646,100 - PLN 1,549,400
New apartments for sale in Warsaw's Gocław are a project from nsMoon Studio.
The architects' goal was to create comfortable and peaceful living conditions for the future residents of the investment. The second idea behind the concep…
The apartments are located in one of the most popular districts of Warsaw - Wola.
The new stage is part of the estate and has a total of 136 apartments with areas from 28 m2 to 96 m2. Each of them has a balcony, terrace, loggia or garden.
There are also apartments with large corner covered…