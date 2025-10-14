  1. Realting.com
Residential complex NEW - START OF SALES - Warsaw Wlochy

Warsaw, Poland
Price on request
8
ID: 19608
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 19/08/2024

Location

  • Country
    Poland
  • State
    Masovian Voivodeship
  • City
    Warsaw

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

About the complex

  • Due date: 3Q 2026 
  • Prices: 680,900 zł - 1,100,000 zł

ABOUT THE INVESTMENT

85 apartments will be built in Wlochy. The advantage is, first of all, the location. It will be built near the main artery of Warsaw - Jerusalem Alley, from which you can walk to the station and just 15 minutes by train to the city center. Blue City Shopping Center is just a 5-minute drive away.

The nearest bus stop is 3 minutes from the investment property, and Alley Jerusalem train station is 9 minutes on foot. The location of the investment allows you to quickly leave the city and conveniently reach Chopin Airport.

In 10 minutes by car you can reach the train station – Warsaw West. The Wlochy area is a place for people who value both the proximity of the city and the proximity of green spaces. In 11 minutes by bike you can reach Szczęsliwice Park, and in 6 minutes you can reach Stawami Cetszewie Park.

There are also numerous parks and squares in this area. We offer a choice of premises with gardens, balconies, terraces and mezzanines. These include studio apartments, 2-, 3-, 4- and 5-room apartments ranging from 28 to 122 sq.m. The offer also includes two-level premises. Residents will also have the opportunity to use the shops and services located in the building. Invest in an affordable Appartme home automation system that improves indoor safety and saves energy.

Additional Information:

Investments include: underground parking spaces above ground parking spaces Residents can take advantage of the rich educational offer. There are 16 educational institutions in the immediate vicinity of the investment. The closest of them are: kindergarten Montessori Mądre Główki at 573 m, kindergarten at 593 m, kindergarten Montessori Mądre Główki at 681 m. The great advantage of the investment is the proximity of medical centers. Access to medical care will be provided nearby: LUX MED, 818 m. The commercial and service infrastructure of the investment consists of many points. Nearby, at 82 m there is Biedronka, at 618 m there is a grocery and monopoly store, at 642 m Zhabka.

Warsaw, Poland
Education
Healthcare

Residential complex NEW - START OF SALES - Warsaw Wlochy
Warsaw, Poland
Price on request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
