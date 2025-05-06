  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Poznań County

New buildings for sale in Poznań County

gmina Kleszczewo
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Kvartiry v prigorode Poznani
Residential complex Kvartiry v prigorode Poznani
Kleszczewo, Poland
from
$59,585
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Kleszczewo Park is an investment project that, with its functionality and location, will meet the expectations of even the most demanding residents. The construction of the Kleszczewo Park complex was divided into several stages. Comfort and convenience: Buildings with elevators and…
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
On the map
Realting.com
Go