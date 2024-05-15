Apartment in a new building Zhiloy kompleks v prestizhnom rayone goroda

Looking for the perfect place to live or invest? An amazing opportunity awaits you at the intersection of Yanicki and Dombrowski streets in the prestigious Poznan-Jerzyce district. The project was created with concern for the comfort of the residents, offering a self-sufficient city in the city where you can enjoy everyday life here and now.



Around the Square under the Tower you can work, relax and spend time with your family. Here you will find recreation areas, playgrounds and an abundance of greenery — are just a few reasons to live here. All the necessary facilities for a comfortable stay are only a fifteen-minute walk away, which allows you to avoid traffic jams and enjoy the amenities of the city.



The complex will be equipped with a parcel terminal and electric vehicle charging stations. A smartphone can open the garage door, call an elevator and let a family into the apartment who has forgotten their keys. Modern Life Services and Smart systems make the daily lives of residents easier.



The design of the complex was developed by a well-known architectural bureau and consists of several stages, offering a variety of — apartments both for those looking for a new place to stay, as well as for investors and premium clients. The building houses a coworking area, solar panels, a two-level underground garage, as well as large balconies in each apartment ranging from 4 to 7 m². There is also a lot of greenery and bicycle parking on the territory of the complex.



The advantages of buying with Etalon Estate Group are:

Selection of the best option in accordance with the individual needs of the client

Support of the transaction at all stages by an individual agent 24/7, including after-sales service

Support in obtaining a serviced mortgage loan from a credit advisor

Turnkey finishing capability

Remote service capability

Service in the client's language.

We invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer and take advantage of the opportunity to settle in this unique place in Poznan.