Apartment in a new building Zhiloy kompleks v prestizhnom rayone goroda

Poznan, Poland
$113,165
$119,209
$89,886
ID: 19759
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Poland
  • State
    Greater Poland Voivodeship
  • City
    Poznan

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Frame-block
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    9

About the complex

Looking for the perfect place to live or invest? An amazing opportunity awaits you at the intersection of Yanicki and Dombrowski streets in the prestigious Poznan-Jerzyce district. The project was created with concern for the comfort of the residents, offering a self-sufficient city in the city where you can enjoy everyday life here and now.

Around the Square under the Tower you can work, relax and spend time with your family. Here you will find recreation areas, playgrounds and an abundance of greenery — are just a few reasons to live here. All the necessary facilities for a comfortable stay are only a fifteen-minute walk away, which allows you to avoid traffic jams and enjoy the amenities of the city.

The complex will be equipped with a parcel terminal and electric vehicle charging stations. A smartphone can open the garage door, call an elevator and let a family into the apartment who has forgotten their keys. Modern Life Services and Smart systems make the daily lives of residents easier.

The design of the complex was developed by a well-known architectural bureau and consists of several stages, offering a variety of — apartments both for those looking for a new place to stay, as well as for investors and premium clients. The building houses a coworking area, solar panels, a two-level underground garage, as well as large balconies in each apartment ranging from 4 to 7 m². There is also a lot of greenery and bicycle parking on the territory of the complex.

The advantages of buying with Etalon Estate Group are:

  • Selection of the best option in accordance with the individual needs of the client
  • Support of the transaction at all stages by an individual agent 24/7, including after-sales service
  • Support in obtaining a serviced mortgage loan from a credit advisor
  • Turnkey finishing capability
  • Remote service capability
  • Service in the client's language.

We invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer and take advantage of the opportunity to settle in this unique place in Poznan.

Location on the map

Poznan, Poland

Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
