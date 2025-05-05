  1. Realting.com
New buildings for sale in Poznan

Apartment building Mieszkanie o jakim marzysz
Apartment building Mieszkanie o jakim marzysz
Poznan, Poland
from
$83,248
Number of floors 5
Poznań, 124 mieszkania w 3 nowoczesnych pięciokondygnacyjnych budynkach. Mieszkania o powierzchniach od 26 do 105 m2. Apartamenty będą miały zróżnicowaną strukturę:  Kompaktowe kawalerki idealne dla młodych,  2 i 3-pokojowe mieszkania świetne dla rodzin,  4-pokojowe apartamen…
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Show contacts
Residential quarter Pod investiciyu i dlya sobstvennogo prozhivaniya
Residential quarter Pod investiciyu i dlya sobstvennogo prozhivaniya
Poznan, Poland
Price on request
Number of floors 3
Osiedle Mateckiego is the perfect location of the facility, close to the city center, and at the same time a quiet and peaceful place. Many green areas around close schools, kindergartens, supermarkets, pharmacies. Just 20 minutes drive to the international airport, close to the shopping …
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Show contacts
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v zelenom rayone Poznani
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v zelenom rayone Poznani
Poznan, Poland
from
$83,846
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
This prestigious residential complex offers a variety of apartments, ideal for both singles and families. Choose from functional studios, 2- and 3-room apartments, as well as luxury apartments with terraces, which will satisfy even the most demanding buyers. Each apartment with a balcony is …
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Show contacts
Apartment building Dlya lyubiteley tishiny i zeleni
Apartment building Dlya lyubiteley tishiny i zeleni
Poznan, Poland
from
$79,755
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
A modern residential complex, in a quiet and green part of Poznan. It will be put into operation in the first quarter of 2024. Located in the area of ul. Selawy in the Naramovice area, near the Zhuravinets nature reserve in the vicinity of the Varta River. The center of Poznan is only 15 mi…
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Show contacts
Residential complex Prestizhnoe zhile v Poznani blizko k centru
Residential complex Prestizhnoe zhile v Poznani blizko k centru
Poznan, Poland
from
$103,852
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Show contacts
Residential complex Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks v yugo-vostochnoy chasti Poznani
Residential complex Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks v yugo-vostochnoy chasti Poznani
Poznan, Poland
from
$102,587
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Welcome to a modern and green corner of Poznań! Our residential complex, located on the eastern bank of the Warta, offers a perfect combination of urban comfort and proximity to nature. The location in one of the largest green areas of the city will be an ideal choice for those who value pea…
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Show contacts
Residential complex Premium Apartamenty v serdce Poznani - Investiciya v buduschee
Residential complex Premium Apartamenty v serdce Poznani - Investiciya v buduschee
Poznan, Poland
from
$116,866
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
We present an exclusive premium project in the heart of Poznan, combining high-quality performance, surroundings with green areas and elegant interiors. This is a great opportunity for those looking for a luxurious place to live, as well as for investors interested in stable investments. Pr…
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Show contacts
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks Verde v gorode Poznan
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks Verde v gorode Poznan
Poznan, Poland
from
$134,237
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
The residential complex is located in a prestigious area of the city of Poznan, st. Wągrowska, next to a picturesque park, near the city center. The apartments will be equipped with a modern smart home function and anti-smog protection, which is especially important in large cities. Two la…
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Show contacts
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks v prestizhnom rayone goroda
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks v prestizhnom rayone goroda
Poznan, Poland
from
$113,165
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 9
Looking for the perfect place to live or invest? An amazing opportunity awaits you at the intersection of Yanicki and Dombrowski streets in the prestigious Poznan-Jerzyce district. The project was created with concern for the comfort of the residents, offering a self-sufficient city in the c…
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Show contacts
