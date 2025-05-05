Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Poznań, 124 mieszkania w 3 nowoczesnych pięciokondygnacyjnych budynkach.
Mieszkania o powierzchniach od 26 do 105 m2.
Apartamenty będą miały zróżnicowaną strukturę:
Kompaktowe kawalerki idealne dla młodych,
2 i 3-pokojowe mieszkania świetne dla rodzin,
4-pokojowe apartamen…
Osiedle Mateckiego is the perfect location of the facility, close to the city center, and at the same time a quiet and peaceful place. Many green areas around close schools, kindergartens, supermarkets, pharmacies.
Just 20 minutes drive to the international airport, close to the shopping …
This prestigious residential complex offers a variety of apartments, ideal for both singles and families. Choose from functional studios, 2- and 3-room apartments, as well as luxury apartments with terraces, which will satisfy even the most demanding buyers. Each apartment with a balcony is …
A modern residential complex, in a quiet and green part of Poznan. It will be put into operation in the first quarter of 2024. Located in the area of ul. Selawy in the Naramovice area, near the Zhuravinets nature reserve in the vicinity of the Varta River.
The center of Poznan is only 15 mi…
Welcome to a modern and green corner of Poznań! Our residential complex, located on the eastern bank of the Warta, offers a perfect combination of urban comfort and proximity to nature. The location in one of the largest green areas of the city will be an ideal choice for those who value pea…
We present an exclusive premium project in the heart of Poznan, combining high-quality performance, surroundings with green areas and elegant interiors. This is a great opportunity for those looking for a luxurious place to live, as well as for investors interested in stable investments.
Pr…
The residential complex is located in a prestigious area of the city of Poznan, st. Wągrowska, next to a picturesque park, near the city center.
The apartments will be equipped with a modern smart home function and anti-smog protection, which is especially important in large cities.
Two la…
Looking for the perfect place to live or invest? An amazing opportunity awaits you at the intersection of Yanicki and Dombrowski streets in the prestigious Poznan-Jerzyce district. The project was created with concern for the comfort of the residents, offering a self-sufficient city in the c…
