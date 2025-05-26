Residential complex Brise de Mer Mounting Side

Life between the sea and the mountains in one of the most picturesque regions of North Cyprus

About Tatlısu region (Tatlisu) 📍

Tatlisu (translated from Turkish – “sweet water”) is located at the foot of the Beshparmak mountains and combines mountain landscapes and the Mediterranean coast.

📌 Distances:

Kyrenia and Famagusta – 30-40 minutes by car

Ercan Airport - about 30 minutes

The region is known for some of the most beautiful bays of Northern Cyprus. The beaches here are mostly pebble and rocky, but the famous sandy beach Kaplıca is located nearby (10-15 minutes drive).

🌄 From Tatlisu there are breathtaking views of the east coast of Kyrenia and the Karpas peninsula.

The region has a rich history and is an important archaeological site of the Neolithic period.

Tatlis is perfect for those who appreciate:

quietness 🌿

panoramic

privacy

comfortable modern complexes

Real estate here is often purchased for recreation and investment, less often - for permanent residence.

Brise de Mer – Mounting Side 🏡

Brise de Mer – Mounting Side is a large-scale modern residential project, harmoniously integrated into the natural landscape of the region.

General information 📊

• Total apartments: 444

A Block – 31 blocks × 12 apartments = 372 apartments

• B Block – 4 blocks × 18 apartments = 72 apartments

🛠 Construction time:

• Start of construction: 2025

• Completion: September 2027

• Construction period: 36 months + 6 months grace period

Payment plan 💷

£5,000 – booking deposit (for 3 weeks)

35% – down payment (including deposit)

65% - installments for 36 months

(payments every 1/2/3/4 months)

What is included in the price ✔️

• All roofing terraces with BBQ and kitchenette

(jacuzzi and shower - optional)

• Private parking space 🚗

• Complete package of technical specifications

• Central heating and air conditioning system ❄️🔥

Management and maintenance

Rental Management

Lease calculations will be provided by the time construction is completed.

Maintenance Packages

Standard - Common Zones

Premium – Common Zones + Infrastructure

Gold – common areas + infrastructure + access to other projects of the developer

Resale (Re-Sale) 🔁

• Allowed after paying 50% of the cost

• Cost of new contract: £2,000

• After the registration of the individual title (Kat İrtifak), Contract of Sale and Addendum are signed.

• The amount of registration is calculated according to the assessment of the Land Department

Brise de Mer – Mounting Side 💎

✔ mountain

✔ modern complex with well-thought-out infrastructure

✔ High investment potential

✔ tranquility, nature and panoramic views

📩 Contact us to get plans, current prices and choose the best option in this project.