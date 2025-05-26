  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Tatlisu Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex Brise de Mer Mounting Side

Residential complex Brise de Mer Mounting Side

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$136,940
VAT
BTC
1.6288758
ETH
85.3763460
USDT
135 390.6045311
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
18
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 33253
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Tatlisu Belediyesi
  • Village
    Akanthou

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Life between the sea and the mountains in one of the most picturesque regions of North Cyprus

About Tatlısu region (Tatlisu) 📍

Tatlisu (translated from Turkish – “sweet water”) is located at the foot of the Beshparmak mountains and combines mountain landscapes and the Mediterranean coast.

📌 Distances:

  • Kyrenia and Famagusta – 30-40 minutes by car

  • Ercan Airport - about 30 minutes

The region is known for some of the most beautiful bays of Northern Cyprus. The beaches here are mostly pebble and rocky, but the famous sandy beach Kaplıca is located nearby (10-15 minutes drive).

🌄 From Tatlisu there are breathtaking views of the east coast of Kyrenia and the Karpas peninsula.
The region has a rich history and is an important archaeological site of the Neolithic period.

Tatlis is perfect for those who appreciate:

  • quietness 🌿

  • panoramic

  • privacy

  • comfortable modern complexes

Real estate here is often purchased for recreation and investment, less often - for permanent residence.

Brise de Mer – Mounting Side 🏡

Brise de Mer – Mounting Side is a large-scale modern residential project, harmoniously integrated into the natural landscape of the region.

General information 📊

• Total apartments: 444
A Block – 31 blocks × 12 apartments = 372 apartments
• B Block – 4 blocks × 18 apartments = 72 apartments

🛠 Construction time:
• Start of construction: 2025
• Completion: September 2027
• Construction period: 36 months + 6 months grace period

Payment plan 💷

£5,000 – booking deposit (for 3 weeks)
35% – down payment (including deposit)
65% - installments for 36 months
(payments every 1/2/3/4 months)

What is included in the price ✔️

• All roofing terraces with BBQ and kitchenette
(jacuzzi and shower - optional)
• Private parking space 🚗
• Complete package of technical specifications
• Central heating and air conditioning system ❄️🔥

Management and maintenance

Rental Management

Lease calculations will be provided by the time construction is completed.

Maintenance Packages

Standard - Common Zones
Premium – Common Zones + Infrastructure
Gold – common areas + infrastructure + access to other projects of the developer

Resale (Re-Sale) 🔁

• Allowed after paying 50% of the cost
• Cost of new contract: £2,000
• After the registration of the individual title (Kat İrtifak), Contract of Sale and Addendum are signed.
• The amount of registration is calculated according to the assessment of the Land Department

Brise de Mer – Mounting Side 💎

✔ mountain
✔ modern complex with well-thought-out infrastructure
✔ High investment potential
✔ tranquility, nature and panoramic views

📩 Contact us to get plans, current prices and choose the best option in this project.

Location on the map

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Emtan Reflection
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$319,801
Residential quarter AquaMarine (Bogaz Mansion)
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
from
$189,981
Residential quarter LOCUS EDREMIT
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$753,590
Residential quarter Akanthou Village
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$265,973
Residential quarter Rosedale Villa
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$397,693
You are viewing
Residential complex Brise de Mer Mounting Side
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$136,940
VAT
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential quarter Phuket
Residential quarter Phuket
Residential quarter Phuket
Residential quarter Phuket
Residential quarter Phuket
Residential quarter Phuket
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$173,136
The year of construction 2027
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residence Alpcan Towers Key West
Residence Alpcan Towers Key West
Residence Alpcan Towers Key West
Residence Alpcan Towers Key West
Residence Alpcan Towers Key West
Show all Residence Alpcan Towers Key West
Residence Alpcan Towers Key West
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
from
$81,105
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 20
Area 34–229 m²
7 real estate properties 7
This is a magnificent project with Turkish certificate of ownership, built on 18 hectares of land, consisting of 20 floors, 4 blocks and 500 residences. ( 1 + 0, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 2 + 1 LOFT, 4 + 1 DUPLEX, 4 + 1DUPLEX PENTHAUS>  The project includes many additional services. Among thes…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
34.0 – 122.0
92,791 – 325,301
Apartment 2 rooms
52.0 – 185.0
112,825 – 472,457
Apartment 3 rooms
143.0 – 229.0
377,298 – 532,725
Developer
Alpcans Construction
Leave a request
Apartment building Sea Breeze
Apartment building Sea Breeze
Apartment building Sea Breeze
Apartment building Sea Breeze
Apartment building Sea Breeze
Show all Apartment building Sea Breeze
Apartment building Sea Breeze
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$117,363
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 11
Everything you need is just 2 minutes away! Our new project Sea Breeze will add a new look to the Long Beach area. Only 2 minutes away from the beautiful coastline, walking and bicycle paths, restaurants, supermarkets, and a lot more.  The project consists of 228 studios flats, givi…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications