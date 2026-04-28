  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Mehmetcik Buyukkonuk Belediyesi
  4. Residential quarter RESORT

Residential quarter RESORT

Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
from
$108,479
;
20
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 3780
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/06/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Mehmetcik Buyukkonuk Belediyesi
  • Village
    Vokolida

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    10

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский
The Rezort complex is the only large-scale residential complex with a rich developed infrastructure.There are studios for sale, apartments 1+1, 2+1, 3+1, 4+1.The project is located on the coast of the Iskele district, where the longest sandy beach Long Beach is 3.5 km long with an equipped embankment infrastructure.Located 600-800 m from the sea. Rest and live here comfortably and there is always something to do and where to go!The advantages of this complex are: the most popular complex of Northern Cyprus ready-to-live apartments and an initial construction fee of 30% for all types of housing for interest-free installments up to 72 months."Resort" is the only large-scale residential complex with a rich developed infrastructure of rent from private agencies - yields up to 12% per annum proximity to the sea of obtaining a residence permit after paying 30%.The project is already 15 years old, it is constantly growing, and now its territory is doubling. On the territory of this residential complex today 15 swimming pools, including closed, heated in winter, and 2 children's pools.Developed infrastructure for children (children's pool with a water park, playgrounds, kindergarten, development club, etc.), there is also a tennis court, volleyball and basketball courts, the possibility of boxing, Jiu Jitsu, mini-golf, there is its own spa center, restaurants.To the sea - 7 minutes walk, for those who wish - every half an hour the shuttle goes to the beach in season.Apartments are rented with turnkey repair, with a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and all accessories, necessarily-built-in kitchen, cabinets in bedrooms, air conditioning system is carried out.In the complex "Rezort" there is both ready-made housing, and at the stage of construction and plan.. For your convenience, the developer also offers a design package for apartments. Prices for design packages: Studio - 9 000 pounds, Studio with a niche - 10000 pounds, 1 + 1 - 11 000 pounds, 2 + 1 - 13 000 pounds.Payment plan for finished housing:50% down payment - within a month50% interest-free installments for 24 monthsPayment plan for housing under construction:Stage 3 - the deadline for 2021-2022 for 24 months.4 stage - delivery - 2022-2023 for 36 months.Stage 5 - delivery in 2023 -48 months.Stage 6 - delivery in 2023-2024 - 48 months.Stage 7 - delivery in 2024-2025 -48 months.Stage 8 - delivery in 2025 - 80 months.
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 46.0 – 60.0
Price per m², USD 2,027 – 2,614
Apartment price, USD 109,303 – 128,729
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 80.0
Price per m², USD 1,948
Apartment price, USD 164,929

Location on the map

Vokolida, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex The Blue Residence
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
from
$194,503
VAT
Residential complex Brise de Mer Mounting Side
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$136,940
VAT
Residential complex Solterra Villas
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$647,475
VAT
Apartment building Class 11
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$120,476
VAT
Residential quarter Hilly Elm
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$158,064
You are viewing
Residential quarter RESORT
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
from
$108,479
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential quarter Sea Magic Park Villas
Residential quarter Sea Magic Park Villas
Residential quarter Sea Magic Park Villas
Residential quarter Sea Magic Park Villas
Residential quarter Sea Magic Park Villas
Residential quarter Sea Magic Park Villas
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,52M
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$114,792
Finishing options Finished
Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 60 m2 with a terrace of 15 m2 in the Park Residence complex. Two-room apartments 250 meters from the sandy beach. "Long Beach" is a coast with beautiful sandy beaches, near the city of Iskele and not far from Famagusta. In this project, everything …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential quarter Suntree Villas
Residential quarter Suntree Villas
Residential quarter Suntree Villas
Residential quarter Suntree Villas
Residential quarter Suntree Villas
Residential quarter Suntree Villas
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$714,327
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
How to Rent a Home in Northern Cyprus Long-Term: A Practical Guide for Expats
28.04.2026
How to Rent a Home in Northern Cyprus Long-Term: A Practical Guide for Expats
Northern Cyprus Property Laws for Foreigners
17.04.2026
Northern Cyprus Property Laws for Foreigners
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
Show all publications