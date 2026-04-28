Residential quarter RESORT

The Rezort complex is the only large-scale residential complex with a rich developed infrastructure.There are studios for sale, apartments 1+1, 2+1, 3+1, 4+1.The project is located on the coast of the Iskele district, where the longest sandy beach Long Beach is 3.5 km long with an equipped embankment infrastructure.Located 600-800 m from the sea. Rest and live here comfortably and there is always something to do and where to go!The advantages of this complex are: the most popular complex of Northern Cyprus ready-to-live apartments and an initial construction fee of 30% for all types of housing for interest-free installments up to 72 months."Resort" is the only large-scale residential complex with a rich developed infrastructure of rent from private agencies - yields up to 12% per annum proximity to the sea of obtaining a residence permit after paying 30%.The project is already 15 years old, it is constantly growing, and now its territory is doubling. On the territory of this residential complex today 15 swimming pools, including closed, heated in winter, and 2 children's pools.Developed infrastructure for children (children's pool with a water park, playgrounds, kindergarten, development club, etc.), there is also a tennis court, volleyball and basketball courts, the possibility of boxing, Jiu Jitsu, mini-golf, there is its own spa center, restaurants.To the sea - 7 minutes walk, for those who wish - every half an hour the shuttle goes to the beach in season.Apartments are rented with turnkey repair, with a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and all accessories, necessarily-built-in kitchen, cabinets in bedrooms, air conditioning system is carried out.In the complex "Rezort" there is both ready-made housing, and at the stage of construction and plan.. For your convenience, the developer also offers a design package for apartments. Prices for design packages: Studio - 9 000 pounds, Studio with a niche - 10000 pounds, 1 + 1 - 11 000 pounds, 2 + 1 - 13 000 pounds.Payment plan for finished housing:50% down payment - within a month50% interest-free installments for 24 monthsPayment plan for housing under construction:Stage 3 - the deadline for 2021-2022 for 24 months.4 stage - delivery - 2022-2023 for 36 months.Stage 5 - delivery in 2023 -48 months.Stage 6 - delivery in 2023-2024 - 48 months.Stage 7 - delivery in 2024-2025 -48 months.Stage 8 - delivery in 2025 - 80 months.