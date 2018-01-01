Aphrodite Aqua

Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
121–273 m²
5
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-613
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele
– Distance to the sea -50m
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70km
– Ercan Airport – 45 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
1+1 – 109 - 111m2
2+1 – 139 - 143m2
3+1 – 157 - 162m2
4+1 – 403 - 501m2
5+1 – 496 m2
2+1 Duplex – 266m2
4+1 Duplex – 327m2
5+1 Duplex – 363-457m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date:
A Block (Hotel ) - May 2025
B Block - August 2025
C Block - August 2026
D Block - August 2026
FACILITIES:
Wide open and Closed paid car park services (512 car capacity)
Walking, Jogging and bicycle paths
Disabled Car Park
Ensuring fire safety in design
Controlled site entrance with 24-hour security and barrier system
Central Generator
2 swimming pools one for adults and 1 for children.
Aquapark, lifeguard service.
Basketball Court , Tennis Court, Mini Golf
Sauna, Steam Room, Massage Rooms, Hamam, Indoor swimming pool, Gym, Yoga – Pilates
24 Hours security and security camera system
Activity and Entertainment areas (Game machines / Karaoke / Playstation room)
Housekeeping (waste collection service)
Rentable Office service/ working areas (computer, fax, internet and paper copy service)
İnfirmary
Health Club
Bicycle rent area
Secure, wide Children play areas
Dry Cleaning, Laundry and Ironing service
Hairdresser and Beauty Center / Barber
Nursery and Kids Club (Baby sitting)
Supermarket
Poolside Snack Bar
Multi purpose saloon for fun, celebration and conferences
“Day Time” Restaurant and Breakfast Hall
Panoramic Pool Bar
“Steak House” Restaurant
Cigar Bar
Italian Restaurant
“Chinese and Sushi” Restaurant
Lobby Bar
Hookah/Shisha Bar
Reception and Greeting Area
Door access system with card.
Fiber optic internet and TV infrastructure
Central Channel heating and air conditioning systems
Central water-heating system
Electric towel rack
underfloor heating in warm spaces
Private use terrace pools
moisture meter, silent bathroom fan
Amphi Theatre
Bicycle Road
Walking Path
Currency Exchange Office
About: Cyp- Long Beach Iskele
Iskele region, located in the north-east of Cyprus, has the most beautiful beaches of the island. These beaches have clear waters and shiny sand. Another advantage of the Iskele Long Beach area is that it is a 15-minute drive from the center and schools.
