Apartment in a new building NCP-131 This centrally located development offers uninterrupted views

About the Project:

This centrally located development offers uninterrupted views of the Mediterranean and Beşparmak Mountains, combining natural beauty with quick access to key roads and services. Its modern design, luxury features, and investment-ready potential make it ideal for both living and business.

Key Points:

Prime location near the Nicosia–Karenina road

Wide range of unit types including lofts, penthouses, and shops

High-quality construction and finishings

Full suite of lifestyle and security amenities

Available Apartment Types:

Designed to meet both residential and investment needs, these units offer high-end design and practical layouts, including commercial and residential options.

Studio apartments start from 45m²

1+1 apartments start from 63m²

2+1 apartments start from 78m²

3+1 apartments start from 139m²

2+1 duplex penthouses

3+1 duplex penthouses

Shops/Offices



Location Highlights:

Strategically positioned for daily convenience and long-term value, this project offers direct access to major roads and urban amenities.

1 minute to Nicosia–Kyrenia connection road

Easy access to shops, schools, and public services

Surrounded by mountain and sea views

Facilities:

A thoughtfully equipped complex designed to ensure modern comfort, relaxation, and security for residents and investors alike.

Outdoor and indoor communal swimming pools

Outdoor and indoor parking

Fully equipped gym

Sauna and massage room

24/7 security with CCTV surveillance

Two double elevators (8-person capacity) per block

Central generator system for common areas

Optional ceramic tile, sink, shower, and pergola installation

Fixed term & demand flexible payment plan

Payment Options:

The project offers flexible payment options, including a 7-year interest-free plan (60% upfront, 40% over 84 months) and a 20-year plan with 9% interest, with terms based on property value.

About Us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.