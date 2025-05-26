  1. Realting.com
Apartment in a new building NCP-131 This centrally located development offers uninterrupted views

Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$193,981
6
ID: 27089
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Girne Belediyesi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:
This centrally located development offers uninterrupted views of the Mediterranean and Beşparmak Mountains, combining natural beauty with quick access to key roads and services. Its modern design, luxury features, and investment-ready potential make it ideal for both living and business.

Key Points:

  • Prime location near the Nicosia–Karenina road

  • Wide range of unit types including lofts, penthouses, and shops

  • High-quality construction and finishings

  • Full suite of lifestyle and security amenities

 

Available Apartment Types: 
Designed to meet both residential and investment needs, these units offer high-end design and practical layouts, including commercial and residential options.

  • Studio apartments start from 45m²

  • 1+1 apartments start from 63m²

  • 2+1 apartments start from 78m²

  • 3+1 apartments start from 139m²

  • 2+1 duplex penthouses

  • 3+1 duplex penthouses

  • Shops/Offices

 


Location Highlights:
Strategically positioned for daily convenience and long-term value, this project offers direct access to major roads and urban amenities.

  • 1 minute to Nicosia–Kyrenia connection road

  • Easy access to shops, schools, and public services

  • Surrounded by mountain and sea views

 

Facilities:
A thoughtfully equipped complex designed to ensure modern comfort, relaxation, and security for residents and investors alike.

  • Outdoor and indoor communal swimming pools

  • Outdoor and indoor parking

  • Fully equipped gym

  • Sauna and massage room

  • 24/7 security with CCTV surveillance

  • Two double elevators (8-person capacity) per block

  • Central generator system for common areas

  • Optional ceramic tile, sink, shower, and pergola installation

  • Fixed term & demand flexible payment plan

 

Payment Options:
The project offers flexible payment options, including a 7-year interest-free plan (60% upfront, 40% over 84 months) and a 20-year plan with 9% interest, with terms based on property value.

About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 45.0 – 63.0
Price per m², USD 3,931 – 4,311
Apartment price, USD 193,979 – 247,661
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 78.0
Price per m², USD 3,879
Apartment price, USD 302,561
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 139.0
Price per m², USD 4,099
Apartment price, USD 569,743

Location on the map

Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

