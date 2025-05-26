Apartment in a new building NCP-110 Just steps from the Mediterranean Sea Casa del Mare.

About the Project:

Just steps from the Mediterranean Sea Casa del Mare is a luxury residential and resort-style development located in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus, This prestigious project combines modern design with elegant comfort and breathtaking sea views. With residences ranging from studios to spacious villas, Casa del Mare redefines Mediterranean living.

Key Points:

Prime seafront location in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus

Resort-style living with hotel services, Lagoon pool, and Pera Beach Club

Wide selection of homes: Studio, 1+1, 2+1, 3+1, 4+1 Villas

Full access to spa, heated pools, gym, padel tennis, kids’ area, pet park

Walking trails, beach access, restaurants, concierge, and 24/7 security



Available Apartment Types:

All units are crafted for comfort, elegance, and panoramic sea views, with high-end materials and wellness features.All residences include VRF air conditioning, underfloor heating, jacuzzi, fully furnished package, fitted kitchen, smart home infrastructure

Studio Gardenhouse starting from 45 m²

1+1 Penthouse starting from 112 m²

1+1 Loft starting from 68 m²

2+1 Loft starting from 139 m²

3+1 Luxury Villa starting from 299 m²

4+1 Luxury Villa starting from 347m²



Location Highlights:

Nestled between mountains and the sea, Casa del Mare offers peaceful natural surroundings and convenient access to major areas.

15 min to Korineum Golf & Beach Resort

20 min to Kyrenia

30 min to Iskele

40 min to Famagusta & Ercan Airport

45–50 min to Larnaca Airport



Facilities:

Casa del Mare delivers a complete Mediterranean lifestyle with luxury amenities for recreation, wellness, and everyday ease.

Lagoon pool inside the sea

Heated indoor & outdoor swimming pools

Spa, sauna, massage rooms

FitPlus gym & multi-sports facilities

Padel tennis court

Pera Beach Club with hotel rooms & events

On-site restaurants, cafés, walking trails, BBQ

Children’s park, pet-friendly zone

Central generator, water, internet, and satellite systems

Concierge and rental management support





Payment Plan:

A flexible plan with a £5,000 reservation (valid for 2 weeks), followed by 35% down payment, 35% in installments until completion, and 30% at handover (scheduled for June 2026).