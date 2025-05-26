Apartment in a new building NCP-110 Just steps from the Mediterranean Sea Casa del Mare.

About the Project:
Just steps from the Mediterranean Sea Casa del Mare is a luxury residential and resort-style development located in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus, This prestigious project combines modern design with elegant comfort and breathtaking sea views. With residences ranging from studios to spacious villas, Casa del Mare redefines Mediterranean living.
Key Points:
Prime seafront location in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Resort-style living with hotel services, Lagoon pool, and Pera Beach Club
Wide selection of homes: Studio, 1+1, 2+1, 3+1, 4+1 Villas
Full access to spa, heated pools, gym, padel tennis, kids’ area, pet park
Walking trails, beach access, restaurants, concierge, and 24/7 security
Available Apartment Types:
All units are crafted for comfort, elegance, and panoramic sea views, with high-end materials and wellness features.All residences include VRF air conditioning, underfloor heating, jacuzzi, fully furnished package, fitted kitchen, smart home infrastructure
Studio Gardenhouse starting from 45 m²
1+1 Penthouse starting from 112 m²
1+1 Loft starting from 68 m²
2+1 Loft starting from 139 m²
3+1 Luxury Villa starting from 299 m²
4+1 Luxury Villa starting from 347m²
Location Highlights:
Nestled between mountains and the sea, Casa del Mare offers peaceful natural surroundings and convenient access to major areas.
15 min to Korineum Golf & Beach Resort
20 min to Kyrenia
30 min to Iskele
40 min to Famagusta & Ercan Airport
45–50 min to Larnaca Airport
Facilities:
Casa del Mare delivers a complete Mediterranean lifestyle with luxury amenities for recreation, wellness, and everyday ease.
Lagoon pool inside the sea
Heated indoor & outdoor swimming pools
Spa, sauna, massage rooms
FitPlus gym & multi-sports facilities
Padel tennis court
Pera Beach Club with hotel rooms & events
On-site restaurants, cafés, walking trails, BBQ
Children’s park, pet-friendly zone
Central generator, water, internet, and satellite systems
Concierge and rental management support
Payment Plan:
A flexible plan with a £5,000 reservation (valid for 2 weeks), followed by 35% down payment, 35% in installments until completion, and 30% at handover (scheduled for June 2026).