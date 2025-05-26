  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in a new building NCP-110 Just steps from the Mediterranean Sea Casa del Mare.

Apartment in a new building NCP-110 Just steps from the Mediterranean Sea Casa del Mare.

Karmi, Northern Cyprus
from
$178,088
;
4
Address
Params
Description
Apartments
Media
ID: 27007
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Girne Belediyesi
  • Village
    Karmi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

About the Project:
Just steps from the Mediterranean Sea Casa del Mare is a luxury residential and resort-style development located in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus, This prestigious project combines modern design with elegant comfort and breathtaking sea views. With residences ranging from studios to spacious villas, Casa del Mare redefines Mediterranean living.

Key Points:

  • Prime seafront location in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus

  • Resort-style living with hotel services, Lagoon pool, and Pera Beach Club

  • Wide selection of homes: Studio, 1+1, 2+1, 3+1, 4+1 Villas

  • Full access to spa, heated pools, gym, padel tennis, kids’ area, pet park

  • Walking trails, beach access, restaurants, concierge, and 24/7 security
     

Available Apartment Types:
All units are crafted for comfort, elegance, and panoramic sea views, with high-end materials and wellness features.All residences include VRF air conditioning, underfloor heating, jacuzzi, fully furnished package, fitted kitchen, smart home infrastructure

  • Studio Gardenhouse starting from  45 m²

  • 1+1 Penthouse  starting from 112 m²

  • 1+1 Loft starting from  68 m²

  • 2+1 Loft starting from 139 m²

  • 3+1 Luxury Villa starting from 299 m²

  •  4+1 Luxury Villa starting from 347m²
     

Location Highlights:

Nestled between mountains and the sea, Casa del Mare offers peaceful natural surroundings and convenient access to major areas.

  • 15 min to Korineum Golf & Beach Resort

  • 20 min to Kyrenia

  • 30 min to Iskele

  • 40 min to Famagusta & Ercan Airport

  • 45–50 min to Larnaca Airport
     

Facilities:
Casa del Mare delivers a complete Mediterranean lifestyle with luxury amenities for recreation, wellness, and everyday ease.

  • Lagoon pool inside the sea

  • Heated indoor & outdoor swimming pools

  • Spa, sauna, massage rooms

  • FitPlus gym & multi-sports facilities

  • Padel tennis court

  • Pera Beach Club with hotel rooms & events

  • On-site restaurants, cafés, walking trails, BBQ

  • Children’s park, pet-friendly zone

  • Central generator, water, internet, and satellite systems

  • Concierge and rental management support
     


Payment Plan:
A flexible plan with a £5,000 reservation (valid for 2 weeks), followed by 35% down payment, 35% in installments until completion, and 30% at handover (scheduled for June 2026).

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 45.0 – 68.0
Price per m², USD 1,922 – 4,402
Apartment price, USD 117,241 – 299,362
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 101.0
Price per m², USD 1,739
Apartment price, USD 175,623
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 299.0
Price per m², USD 6,786
Apartment price, USD 2,03M
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 347.0
Price per m², USD 8,634
Apartment price, USD 3,00M

Location on the map

Karmi, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building NCP-110 Just steps from the Mediterranean Sea Casa del Mare.
Karmi, Northern Cyprus
from
$178,088
