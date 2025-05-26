Apartment in a new building NCP-154 Olympia Seaside is Olympia Construction’s first development in Cyprus

About the Project:

Olympia Seaside is Olympia Construction’s first development in Cyprus, located just 150 m from the beach in Gaziveren, Lefke. Spanning 8,600 m², the project features 4 blocks with 336 modern apartments, offering a comfortable coastal lifestyle with rich amenities and Mediterranean charm.

Key Points:

Only 150 m to Cleopatra Blue Flag beach

4 blocks hosting 336 units: 76 Studios, 176 1‑bed, 80 2‑bed, 4 3‑bed apartments

Delivery scheduled for 2027

Prices start from approximately £69,230 (Studio)



Available Apartment Types:

A variety of thoughtfully designed homes with functional layouts and sea views:

Studios (~42–45 m²)

1+1 Apartments (~61–69 m²)

2+1 Apartments (~101–109 m²)

3+1 Apartments (spacious penthouse-style)



Location Highlights:

Olympia Seaside is located in Gaziveren, part of Lefke—known as a “cittaslow” destination rich in education, history, and nature.

150 m walking distance to the beach

Minutes from waterfront cafes, shops, and local amenities

55 km to Troodos ski center

8 km to CMC golf course

Close to Lefke European University, Cyprus Health Sciences University, and Middle East Technical University



Facilities:

The project offers an extensive list of amenities designed for comfortable year-round living:

2 outdoor pools, children’s slide pool, indoor pool, and children’s pool

Turkish bath (hamam), sauna, steam room, and massage rooms

Fitness center, indoor & outdoor cinemas

Indoor and outdoor children’s play areas

Multi-purpose sports court, BBQ areas, poolside bar and café

Library/working space and management office

Beautifully designed seating areas throughout the project



Technical Features:

Generator, water tank, satellite system, WiFi infrastructure

AC outdoor unit areas, electrical/plumbing access corridors

Instant hot water system, spot lighting, double-glazed insulated windows

Ceramic flooring, antibacterial wall paint, suspended ceilings

High-security doors and railings, video intercom, child-safe outlets

Garbage chutes and emergency/fire safety systems

EV charging infrastructure



Payment Options:

30–40% down payment, with the remaining balance payable in interest-free installments over 24–36 months.

About Us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.