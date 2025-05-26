Apartment in a new building NCP-154 Olympia Seaside is Olympia Construction’s first development in Cyprus

About the Project:
Olympia Seaside is Olympia Construction’s first development in Cyprus, located just 150 m from the beach in Gaziveren, Lefke. Spanning 8,600 m², the project features 4 blocks with 336 modern apartments, offering a comfortable coastal lifestyle with rich amenities and Mediterranean charm.
Key Points:
Only 150 m to Cleopatra Blue Flag beach
4 blocks hosting 336 units: 76 Studios, 176 1‑bed, 80 2‑bed, 4 3‑bed apartments
Delivery scheduled for 2027
Prices start from approximately £69,230 (Studio)
Available Apartment Types:
A variety of thoughtfully designed homes with functional layouts and sea views:
Studios (~42–45 m²)
1+1 Apartments (~61–69 m²)
2+1 Apartments (~101–109 m²)
3+1 Apartments (spacious penthouse-style)
Location Highlights:
Olympia Seaside is located in Gaziveren, part of Lefke—known as a “cittaslow” destination rich in education, history, and nature.
150 m walking distance to the beach
Minutes from waterfront cafes, shops, and local amenities
55 km to Troodos ski center
8 km to CMC golf course
Close to Lefke European University, Cyprus Health Sciences University, and Middle East Technical University
Facilities:
The project offers an extensive list of amenities designed for comfortable year-round living:
2 outdoor pools, children’s slide pool, indoor pool, and children’s pool
Turkish bath (hamam), sauna, steam room, and massage rooms
Fitness center, indoor & outdoor cinemas
Indoor and outdoor children’s play areas
Multi-purpose sports court, BBQ areas, poolside bar and café
Library/working space and management office
Beautifully designed seating areas throughout the project
Technical Features:
Generator, water tank, satellite system, WiFi infrastructure
AC outdoor unit areas, electrical/plumbing access corridors
Instant hot water system, spot lighting, double-glazed insulated windows
Ceramic flooring, antibacterial wall paint, suspended ceilings
High-security doors and railings, video intercom, child-safe outlets
Garbage chutes and emergency/fire safety systems
EV charging infrastructure
Payment Options:
30–40% down payment, with the remaining balance payable in interest-free installments over 24–36 months.
About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.