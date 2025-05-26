  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Lefke Belediyesi
  4. Apartment in a new building NCP-154 Olympia Seaside is Olympia Construction’s first development in Cyprus

Apartment in a new building NCP-154 Olympia Seaside is Olympia Construction’s first development in Cyprus

Lefka, Northern Cyprus
from
$75,919
;
12
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 27103
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Lefke District
  • City
    Lefke Belediyesi
  • Town
    Lefka

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:
Olympia Seaside is Olympia Construction’s first development in Cyprus, located just 150 m from the beach in Gaziveren, Lefke. Spanning 8,600 m², the project features 4 blocks with 336 modern apartments, offering a comfortable coastal lifestyle with rich amenities and Mediterranean charm.

Key Points:

  • Only 150 m to Cleopatra Blue Flag beach

  • 4 blocks hosting 336 units: 76 Studios, 176 1‑bed, 80 2‑bed, 4 3‑bed apartments

  • Delivery scheduled for 2027

  • Prices start from approximately £69,230 (Studio)
     

Available Apartment Types:
A variety of thoughtfully designed homes with functional layouts and sea views:

  • Studios (~42–45 m²)

  • 1+1 Apartments (~61–69 m²)

  • 2+1 Apartments (~101–109 m²)

  • 3+1 Apartments (spacious penthouse-style)
     

Location Highlights:
Olympia Seaside is located in Gaziveren, part of Lefke—known as a “cittaslow” destination rich in education, history, and nature.

  • 150 m walking distance to the beach

  • Minutes from waterfront cafes, shops, and local amenities

  • 55 km to Troodos ski center

  • 8 km to CMC golf course

  • Close to Lefke European University, Cyprus Health Sciences University, and Middle East Technical University
     

Facilities:
The project offers an extensive list of amenities designed for comfortable year-round living:

  • 2 outdoor pools, children’s slide pool, indoor pool, and children’s pool

  • Turkish bath (hamam), sauna, steam room, and massage rooms

  • Fitness center, indoor & outdoor cinemas

  • Indoor and outdoor children’s play areas

  • Multi-purpose sports court, BBQ areas, poolside bar and café

  • Library/working space and management office

  • Beautifully designed seating areas throughout the project
     

Technical Features:

  • Generator, water tank, satellite system, WiFi infrastructure

  • AC outdoor unit areas, electrical/plumbing access corridors

  • Instant hot water system, spot lighting, double-glazed insulated windows

  • Ceramic flooring, antibacterial wall paint, suspended ceilings

  • High-security doors and railings, video intercom, child-safe outlets

  • Garbage chutes and emergency/fire safety systems

  • EV charging infrastructure
     

Payment Options:
30–40% down payment, with the remaining balance payable in interest-free installments over 24–36 months.

About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 42.0 – 61.0
Price per m², USD 1,808 – 1,921
Apartment price, USD 75,919 – 117,190
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 101.0
Price per m², USD 1,738
Apartment price, USD 175,547
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 383.0
Price per m², USD 1,669
Apartment price, USD 639,051

Location on the map

Lefka, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter E-VOLVE
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$120,556
Residential quarter Green & Blue
Yialousa, Northern Cyprus
from
$258,374
Residential quarter Olive Garden
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$696,596
Residential quarter Salos beach
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$265,973
Residence Alpcan Towers Key West
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
from
$81,105
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building NCP-154 Olympia Seaside is Olympia Construction’s first development in Cyprus
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
from
$75,919
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter OASIS VILLAGE
Residential quarter OASIS VILLAGE
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$158,191
The year of construction 2027
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex RIVERSIDE LIFE RESIDENCE - ELITNAYa ZhIZN U MORYa
Residential complex RIVERSIDE LIFE RESIDENCE - ELITNAYa ZhIZN U MORYa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$113,172
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 20
Riverside Life Residence – Elite Life by the SeaRiverside Life Residence is a unique premium residential complex located in the heart of the dynamic Iskele region, just a 5-minute walk from the legendary Long Beach.The project combines modern architecture, autonomous infrastructure and a hig…
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort - Etalon Roskoshi na Long Beach
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort - Etalon Roskoshi na Long Beach
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
from
$108,672
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 28
1 real estate property 1
Welcome to Grand Sapphire Resort, the largest residential resort in Northern Cyprus, combining a 5-star hotel, premium real estate and world-class infrastructure.Located in the prestigious area of Long Beach, this complex is designed for comfortable living, recreation and investment. Here, t…
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications