Terraced Apartments for sale in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
45
Girne Belediyesi
301
Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
120
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
109
62 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
$216,354
2 bedroom apartment in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with swimming pools at 600 meters from the sea, Bahceli, Northern Cyprus We o…
$291,175
2 bedroom apartment in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
$264,580
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
$76,848
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
$117,858
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
$150,329
1 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
$79,374
2 bedroom apartment in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$66,145
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
$103,567
1 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
$66,145
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
$66,145
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
$102,104
1 bedroom apartment in Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
$60,011
2 bedroom apartment in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 715 m²
$90,198
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
$138,303
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
$114,190
3 bedroom apartment in Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
$69,151
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$84,064
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
$114,190
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$74,563
2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
$78,051
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
Esentepe is a magnificent Mediterranean resort with its unique natural beauty, historical st…
$155,049
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
$107,636
3 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
$119,662
2 bedroom apartment in Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
$96,090
2 bedroom apartment in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$60,072
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
$158,748
2 bedroom apartment in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
$141,911
2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
$168,369
3 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
$86,469
