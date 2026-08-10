Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne District
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments

Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

;
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
6
Agios Amvrosios
4
Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
A finished loft-style apartment (two-level). Ideal for both permanent residence and as a tur…
$297,181
VAT
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/2
Loft 1+1 with roof terrace in EsentepeApartment.Format: loft 1+1Total area: 104 m2Rooftop te…
$189,745
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Cozy 2+1 Duplex with Direct Sea View in Caesar Cliff, Esentepe 🌊✨ A stylish and fully fur…
$276,769
VAT
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
1+1 Apartment for Sale on the Ground Floor in Caesar Cliff, Esentepe A 1+1 apartment is f…
$126,721
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/2
On sale are ready-made loft apartments with panoramic windows from which an unclosed view of…
$196,188
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Land of Dreams Gallery
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Telegram Write in Telegram
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
Esentepe is a magnificent Mediterranean resort with its unique natural beauty, historical st…
$155,049
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 1
Brand new project in Girne Esentepe Region!! In our project located in Girne Esentepe region…
$170,847
Leave a request

Properties features in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go