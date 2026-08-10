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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

;
Kyrenia
31
Girne Belediyesi
293
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
173
Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
127
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372 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea View Brand-New Flats Close to the Sea in Girne Alsancak The city of Girne is located in …
$265,020
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments in Girne in a Complex with Private Swimming Pool Esentepe is a beautiful neighbor…
$541,058
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 4/4
Sea and Mountain Views Apartments in North Cyprus Girne The apartments are in a project in …
$425,316
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
Comfortable Apartments with High Rental Income Potential in Karşıyaka, Girne This unique pro…
$364,174
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3 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in a Sea-Front Complex in Esentepe Girne The apartments are located in Esentepe, …
$442,284
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments with Stylish Designs in a Comprehensive Complex in Karşıyaka Karşıyaka is a regio…
$504,543
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1 room apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Apartments with Unobstructed Views in Esentepe Girne Cyprus is an island in the Mediterranea…
$154,134
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2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 3
2-Bedroom Apartments for Sale in a Complex with a Pool and Sea-Mountain View in Girne Recogn…
$173,143
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1 bedroom apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
Ready 1+1 Loft-Style Bungalow in the Kyrenia Region, Lapta   The property is fully fur…
$92,580
VAT
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3 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea and Nature View Apartments in North Cyprus Girne The apartments are in a privileged pro…
$680,787
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2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea-View Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in North Cyprus, Alsancak One of the mos…
$249,642
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
A finished loft-style apartment (two-level). Ideal for both permanent residence and as a tur…
$297,181
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
Mediterranean-View Apartments in Girne Esentepe for Sale Esentepe is the living nest and a M…
$324,265
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2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/3
$151,184
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1 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Bahçeli Girne The island of Cyprus promises…
$194,094
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/3
Loft Apartment Offers a Unique Lifestyle in Caesar Cliff Complex, Girne The island of Cyprus…
$226,347
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2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in a Complex Close to All Amenities in Lapta Lapta is a coastal town in the west …
$321,387
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1 room apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished Apartments for Sale in Habitat Premium Arkın & Dedeman Suits and Residences in Gaz…
$172,934
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2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/4
Sea and Mountain Views Apartments in North Cyprus Girne The apartments are in a project in …
$233,233
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3 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea-View Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Girne Çatalköy Çatalköy is a touristic reg…
$456,662
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2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/9
Stylish Design Properties in a Prestigious Project in North Cyprus Girne Located in the nor…
$648,376
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2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
2+1 Apartment in Alsancak near Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus Spacious 2+1 apartment for sale i…
$174,741
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3 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in Girne Esentepe Surrounded by Pine Forests with Endless Mediterranean Views Cyp…
$482,388
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartments in Alsancak Girne, Surrounded by the Sea and Nature Alsancak is a popular neighbo…
$877,485
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2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/3
Investment Apartments in a Complex with a Pool in North Cyprus Girne Apartments are situate…
$208,718
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea-View Apartments in a Complex with Rich Social Amenities in Girne Girne, also known as th…
$472,702
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
Investment Apartments in a Natural Area of Girne North Cyprus Ilgaz is a village having imp…
$372,266
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Apartments in a Project Near the Sea in North Cyprus Girne Girne has been a popular…
$349,037
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1 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 2
Flats with Nature Views in a Complex with Pool in Alsancak North Cyprus Girne is a prestigio…
$147,283
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1 bedroom apartment in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
Exclusive Offer from the Developer! Ready Premium Real Estate under the BEST Conditions! …
$314,436
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Property types in Girne District

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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