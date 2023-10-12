Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea and Nature View Properties in North Cyprus Girne The project encompasses a total of 28 b…
€383,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Floor 2/2
Sea and Nature View Properties in North Cyprus Girne The project encompasses a total of 28 b…
€448,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea and Nature View Properties in North Cyprus Girne The project encompasses a total of 28 b…
€479,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Floor 2/2
Sea and Nature View Properties in North Cyprus Girne The project encompasses a total of 28 b…
€517,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
Investment Flats in a Natural Area of Girne North Cyprus These wine house concept flats are …
€319,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/3
Stylish Affordable Properties with Pool and Security in Girne, North Cyprus The affordable p…
€116,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/10
Sea and Nature View Apartments in a Complex with Amenities in Lefke Northern Cyprus Located …
€93,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
QUARTERS WITH CASA DEL MARE CENTURY 1  JUNE 2026 ( + 6 months ) PLAN PAYMENT:  BRONY 5%…
€270,589
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/2
HOUSE WITH THE BASIC CASA DEL MARE QUARTERS-LOFT WITH 2 SPALKS  JUNE'S READY 2026 ( + 6 mo…
€310,293
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
HOUSE WITH THE BASIC CASA DEL MARE QUARTERS WITH 1 SPALK  DATE OF JUNE 2026 ( + 6 months )…
€230,885
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Alsancak, Girne Girne, the shining star of the M…
€139,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxurious Seafront Apartments for Sale in Kyrenia Cyprus Kyrenia is a developed city, locate…
€171,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 10/11
Centrally Located Investment Apartments for Sale in North Cyprus Girne Girne is an outstandi…
€340,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/11
Centrally Located Investment Apartments for Sale in North Cyprus Girne Girne is an outstandi…
€251,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/11
Centrally Located Investment Apartments for Sale in North Cyprus Girne Girne is an outstandi…
€166,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 8/10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex Near Beach in Guzelyurt North Cyprus Sea view apartm…
€197,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 8/10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex Near Beach in Guzelyurt North Cyprus Sea view apartm…
€157,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex Near Beach in Guzelyurt North Cyprus Sea view apartm…
€122,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 7/10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex Near Beach in Guzelyurt North Cyprus Sea view apartm…
€98,500
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 7/7
Luxurious Apartments in the Center of Girne, North Cyprus The brand new apartments are locat…
€209,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/7
Luxurious Apartments in the Center of Girne, North Cyprus The brand new apartments are locat…
€197,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/7
Luxurious Apartments in the Center of Girne, North Cyprus The brand new apartments are locat…
€186,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
Floor 3/3
Modern Design Apartments in a Luxury Project in Kyrenia North Cyprus Luxury apartments are l…
€307,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 4/9
Contemporary Design Real Estate in Complex with Mountain and Sea view in Girne North Cyprus …
€255,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/9
Contemporary Design Real Estate in Complex with Mountain and Sea view in Girne North Cyprus …
€209,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/9
Contemporary Design Real Estate in Complex with Mountain and Sea view in Girne North Cyprus …
€151,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 8/8
Contemporary Apartments in a Luxurious Project in Girne North Cyprus Girne, the famous city …
€800,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 5/8
Contemporary Apartments in a Luxurious Project in Girne North Cyprus Girne, the famous city …
€684,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 8/10
Modern and Luxe Real Estate in Complex with Uninterrupted Sea View in Kyrenia Real estate in…
€2,32M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 5 m²
Number of floors 10
Modern and Luxe Real Estate in Complex with Uninterrupted Sea View in Kyrenia Real estate in…
€504,000

