Studios for Sale in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

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Studios for Sale in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

;
Kyrenia
3
Girne Belediyesi
5
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
10
Agios Amvrosios
8
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15 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Furnished studio 45 m2 with a terrace in the Cove Garden Village complex. The interior of…
$158,965
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/2
Habitat — harmony of nature and modern comfort🌿 Studio for sale
$154,146
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Studio - penthouse 34 m2 with a roof terrace of 20 m2 in the Caesar Cliff complex. The co…
$149,535
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 room studio apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
$198,690
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/2
New project in the Esentepe area, premium class on the 1st line of the Mediterranean coast. …
$130,447
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 2
$80,656
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Studio apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Студия, в новом люксовом проекте, на берегу Средиземного моря. Район: Газиверан Площад…
$92,359
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
Esentepe is a magnificent Mediterranean resort with its unique natural beauty, historical st…
$101,815
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Awesome villa complex in Northern CyprusThe project is located in Esentep, KyreniaPerfect Me…
$101,776
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/9
Studio in the center of Kyrenia with sea views and two swimming poolsDiscover the perfect co…
$168,281
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
🏡 studio in the premium complex Loft Blueberry | Espertep, Northern Cyprus 🏡 🌊 Zhivopere…
$104,881
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1 room studio apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
CASESAR CLIFFF (Crystal) Localposelkesenetep,   Clinic. Climattiya   Mediterranean, naval…
$142,053
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Studio apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
The complex consist of 156 studio apartments: ground floor studio apartments have 35m2 gross…
$112,415
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
1 room studio apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
$124,812
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/2
The cost of a studio with a roof terrace 169 800 $ with 100% payment, a discount of $ 10,…
$159,800
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Properties features in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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