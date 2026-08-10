Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

;
Kyrenia
31
Girne Belediyesi
293
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
173
Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
127
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
94 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
1 bedroom apartment for sale in Sun Valley – Cove Garden, Esentepe, North CyprusDiscover a m…
$146,578
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Penthouse 1 + 1 by the sea in the boutique complex EsentepeThis modern one bedroom penthouse…
$113,265
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Apartment 2+1 in Bakhceli cheaply attract your attention!We offer exclusive loft apartments …
$166,433
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
A finished loft-style apartment (two-level). Ideal for both permanent residence and as a tur…
$297,181
VAT
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
🌊 Apartment 2+1 by the sea in the complex Sun Valley Cove GardenLocation.The apartment is lo…
$213,072
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Glazed loft penthouse with furniture in Blueberry Esentepe   For sale a stylish and cozy one…
$179,892
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
North Cyprus property: Loft 1+1 with panoramic sea views in Sea Magic ParkNorth Cyprus prope…
$173,229
Leave a request
Apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Studio near the sea with all the infrastructure will attract your attention!Discover the per…
$118,595
Leave a request
Apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
The studio in Casa Del Mare by the sea will catch your attention!For sale is a stylish studi…
$109,267
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 88 m²
Buying apartments by the sea in Caesar Cliff complex is what you need!The residential comple…
$322,472
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Seafront apartment in the prestigious Palm Bay View complex will catch your attention! Disco…
$286,494
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
Habitat — harmony of nature and modern comfort 🌿 For sale1+1Duplex
$209,126
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 2
Bright 2+1 Apartment with Jacuzzi Terrace in Mykonos Homes 🌊✨ A stylish and fully furnish…
$379,771
VAT
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
Exclusive Offer from the Developer! Ready Premium Real Estate under the BEST Conditions! …
$314,436
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/3
Move-in Ready 2+1 Apartment. Alsancak. Payment Plan Available! A two-bedroom apartment wi…
$192,228
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
++LA CASALIA – GRAND STUDIOS (1+0)WELLNESS & LUXURY RESIDENCEEurope-wide – your German partn…
$219,663
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/2
Habitat — harmony of nature and modern comfort🌿 Studio for sale
$154,146
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Buying property in North Cyprus is what you need!Discover a unique corner of paradise in Tat…
$251,848
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 218 m²
Floor 2
Exclusive 2+1 Penthouse in Lapta | Open Sea & Mountain Views Location: Lapta (in front of…
$546,337
VAT
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Thermeia, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Thermeia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Elegant apartments in Life Village, Doğanköy We present a sophisticated 2-bedroom apartment …
$173,229
Leave a request
Apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
The Pearl Island studio will catch your attention!Welcome to the new complex. Here at the en…
$113,265
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury apartment by the sea 1 + 1 with an area of 63 sq.m. on the 1st floor of a finished co…
$256,166
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Apartment 2+1 on the most beautiful coast of Cyprus - your personal harbor by the sea!Imagin…
$249,183
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Casa del Mare Esentepe - apartment in a new project by the sea | real estate in North Cyprus…
$266,373
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/2
‼️Exclusive‼️ESENTEPE 1+1 in the Olive Grove complex. 57.5 m2 total, 13 m2 terrace Taxes …
$132,639
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
$219,867
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Cozy apartment with two bedrooms in Sea Magic - a place for comfortable living and rent!We o…
$199,880
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Elite Penthouse 2+1 by the sea — 25% cheaper than the developer's price! Discover the ultima…
$318,475
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
🌊 Apartment-loft 1+1 with sea views and private roof terrace - Caesar Cliff, EsentepeThe mod…
$173,229
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Apartments 1+1 in the beautiful Cove Garden complex will attract your attention!So, we offer…
$205,210
Leave a request

Property types in Girne District

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go