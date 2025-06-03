Show property on map Show properties list
25 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Investment in Cyprus, specifically in Girne (also known as Kyrenia), for investment can be a…
$149,379
$149,379
2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
• The project consists of 2 - luxury modern apartment buildings ( a total of 28 apartments )…
$144,316
$144,316
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Awesome villa complex in Northern CyprusThe project is located in Esentep, KyreniaPerfect Me…
$101,776
$101,776
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
$90,077
$90,077
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/2
$119,695
$119,695
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
$271,603
$271,603
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 112 m²
• 200m to the beach  • 1 km to Golf Club• Pool with sea view• High quality building material…
$161,800
$161,800
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/2
$131,572
$131,572
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
• Free access to the beach  • 1 km to Golf Club• Pool with excellent sea views• High quality…
$208,062
$208,062
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
$120,984
$120,984
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/2
$126,663
$126,663
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 2
Has 53.75 square meters with a bedroom of 13.3 square meters, plus a terrace of 11.5 square …
$104,089
$104,089
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/2
New project in the Esentepe area, premium class on the 1st line of the Mediterranean coast. …
$130,447
$130,447
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Beachfront apartments for sale in North Cyprus, Esentepe region Located only 200 meters t…
Price on request
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
One-room apartmentLocation Esentepe districtDistance 54 km from ap. Ercan, 82 km from ap. La…
$127,104
$127,104
3 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 4
Apartment 3 + 1 Area: 110m2 Prestigious real estate on the coast of Kyrenia, there is an el…
$168,369
$168,369
3 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 4
Apartment 3 + 1 Area: 110m2 Prestigious real estate on the coast of Kyrenia, there is an el…
$168,369
$168,369
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
$191,357
$191,357
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Penthouse Suite 2 + 1 with Sea ViewLocation Esentepe districtDistance 54 km from ap. Ercan, …
$306,368
$306,368
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/2
????? ???? A UNIQUE EXPERIENCE We invite you to a brand new experience you have never had …
$334,461
$334,461
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
The site is ideally located on the seashore with views of the sea and the mountains from thr…
$207,363
$207,363
1 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
Project Description Located in the west coast of Kyrenia, Karsiyaka, Aqualina Residence i…
$267,569
$267,569
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Floor 1/2
$234,514
$234,514
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Has 55 square meters There are many interior design elements that will allow the owner to fe…
$167,717
$167,717
1 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
New project in the Esentepe area, premium class on the 1st line of the Mediterranean coast. …
$102,218
$102,218

