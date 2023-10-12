Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

58 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Floor 2/2
Sea and Nature View Properties in North Cyprus Girne The project encompasses a total of 28 b…
€517,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Floor 2/2
Sea and Nature View Properties in North Cyprus Girne The project encompasses a total of 28 b…
€448,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
Investment Flats in a Natural Area of Girne North Cyprus These wine house concept flats are …
€319,000
Penthouse 3 rooms in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Elite 3-room two-story apartments 80 m ² with a private pool 100 meters from the sea. The co…
€517,283
Penthouse 4 rooms in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
4-room two-level penthouse 115 m ² in a prestigious complex 200 meters from the beach. This …
€458,442
Penthouse 4 rooms in Vouno, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms
Vouno, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
A beautiful, modern complex in a very quiet place with beautiful views of the mountains and …
€411,539
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Alsancak, Girne Girne, the shining star of the M…
€139,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxurious Seafront Apartments for Sale in Kyrenia Cyprus Kyrenia is a developed city, locate…
€171,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 10/11
Centrally Located Investment Apartments for Sale in North Cyprus Girne Girne is an outstandi…
€340,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Floor 13/11
Luxury Complex with Wellness Center and Sea View In one of the best natural regions in North…
€493,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 13/11
Luxury Complex with Wellness Center and Sea View In one of the best natural regions in North…
€255,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 11/11
Luxury Complex with Wellness Center and Sea View In one of the best natural regions in North…
€136,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 8/10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex Near Beach in Guzelyurt North Cyprus Sea view apartm…
€197,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 8/10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex Near Beach in Guzelyurt North Cyprus Sea view apartm…
€157,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 7/7
Luxurious Apartments in the Center of Girne, North Cyprus The brand new apartments are locat…
€209,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
Floor 3/3
Modern Design Apartments in a Luxury Project in Kyrenia North Cyprus Luxury apartments are l…
€307,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 8/8
Contemporary Apartments in a Luxurious Project in Girne North Cyprus Girne, the famous city …
€800,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 8/10
Modern and Luxe Real Estate in Complex with Uninterrupted Sea View in Kyrenia Real estate in…
€2,32M
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Floor 2/2
Stylish Apartments in a Complex with Pool and Parking Area in Kyrenia, North Cyprus Modern a…
€313,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments in a Secure Complex Near the Coast and Highway in Girne North Cyprus The newly bu…
€162,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 157 m²
Floor 2/2
Properties with Sea Views in Luxury Complex in Girne Cyprus Girne is known as the green city…
€296,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/2
Properties with Sea Views in Luxury Complex in Girne Cyprus Girne is known as the green city…
€139,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/2
Flats Very Close to the Sea in Prestigious Neighborhood in Alsancak Girne Girne is a develop…
€255,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 8/8
Investment Apartments with Unique Mountain and Sea View in North Cyprus Girne Apartments are…
€261,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxury Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Girne, North Cyprus The luxury apartments are lo…
€285,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in Seafront Complex with Rich Amenities in North Cyprus Gaziveren Gaziveren has o…
€122,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Apartments for Sale in a Stylish Luxury Complex in Girne, North Cyprus Stylish apartments ar…
€162,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 4/4
Stylish Apartments with Sea View in the City Center of Girne, North Cyprus Girne, one of the…
€354,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Alsancak, Girne Girne, the shining star of the M…
€186,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 14/14
Apartments with Sea Views in Complex within Walking Distance of Beach in North Cyprus Gazive…
€131,000

Properties features in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
