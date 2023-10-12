Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Girne (Kyrenia) District
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
211
Agios Epiktitos
15
Apartment To archive
Clear all
179 properties total found
4 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
4 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 20
€503,421
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 20
€334,021
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€104,640
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
For Sale: Stunning 2+1 Apartment in an Elite Complex on the First Sea Line, Below Market Val…
€370,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with children playground in Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with children playground
Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 6/11
This new and beautiful complex will be built in Guzeljurt. The village of Guzeljurt is small…
€83,131
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/14
In the north-western part of Northern Cyprus is the city of Guzeljurt. In Turkish, the name …
€89,481
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/14
In the north-western part of Northern Cyprus is the city of Guzeljurt. In Turkish, the name …
€74,356
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 10
The new spacious complex will be built in Guzeljurt. Guzeljurt – is a fruit paradise of Nort…
€94,446
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea and Nature View Properties in North Cyprus Girne The project encompasses a total of 28 b…
€383,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Floor 2/2
Sea and Nature View Properties in North Cyprus Girne The project encompasses a total of 28 b…
€448,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea and Nature View Properties in North Cyprus Girne The project encompasses a total of 28 b…
€479,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Floor 2/2
Sea and Nature View Properties in North Cyprus Girne The project encompasses a total of 28 b…
€517,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/3
Stylish Affordable Properties with Pool and Security in Girne, North Cyprus The affordable p…
€116,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 5
The complex consists of 54 apartments and includes 27 two-level apartments with two bedrooms…
€139,000
2 room apartment with sea view in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
Brand new apartment with spectecular sea view  Located in fully finished apartment comple…
€334,200
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/10
Sea and Nature View Apartments in a Complex with Amenities in Lefke Northern Cyprus Located …
€93,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
QUARTERS WITH CASA DEL MARE CENTURY 1  JUNE 2026 ( + 6 months ) PLAN PAYMENT:  BRONY 5%…
€270,589
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/2
HOUSE WITH THE BASIC CASA DEL MARE QUARTERS-LOFT WITH 2 SPALKS  JUNE'S READY 2026 ( + 6 mo…
€310,293
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
HOUSE WITH THE BASIC CASA DEL MARE QUARTERS WITH 1 SPALK  DATE OF JUNE 2026 ( + 6 months )…
€230,885
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Alsancak, Girne Girne, the shining star of the M…
€139,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxurious Seafront Apartments for Sale in Kyrenia Cyprus Kyrenia is a developed city, locate…
€171,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 10/11
Centrally Located Investment Apartments for Sale in North Cyprus Girne Girne is an outstandi…
€340,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/11
Centrally Located Investment Apartments for Sale in North Cyprus Girne Girne is an outstandi…
€251,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/11
Centrally Located Investment Apartments for Sale in North Cyprus Girne Girne is an outstandi…
€166,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Floor 12/12
Apartments with Investment Opportunities for Sale in Guzelyurt North Cyprus The apartments f…
€417,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 11/12
Apartments with Investment Opportunities for Sale in Guzelyurt North Cyprus The apartments f…
€249,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/12
Apartments with Investment Opportunities for Sale in Guzelyurt North Cyprus The apartments f…
€174,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Floor 13/11
Luxury Complex with Wellness Center and Sea View In one of the best natural regions in North…
€493,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/11
Luxury Complex with Wellness Center and Sea View In one of the best natural regions in North…
€263,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 13/11
Luxury Complex with Wellness Center and Sea View In one of the best natural regions in North…
€255,000

Property types in Girne (Kyrenia) District

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir