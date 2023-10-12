Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with appliances in Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with appliances
Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/14
€159,000
4 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
4 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 20
€503,421
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 20
€334,021
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€104,640
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
For Sale: Stunning 2+1 Apartment in an Elite Complex on the First Sea Line, Below Market Val…
€370,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with children playground in Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with children playground
Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 6/11
This new and beautiful complex will be built in Guzeljurt. The village of Guzeljurt is small…
€83,131
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/14
In the north-western part of Northern Cyprus is the city of Guzeljurt. In Turkish, the name …
€89,481
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/14
In the north-western part of Northern Cyprus is the city of Guzeljurt. In Turkish, the name …
€74,356
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 10
The new spacious complex will be built in Guzeljurt. Guzeljurt – is a fruit paradise of Nort…
€94,446
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea and Nature View Properties in North Cyprus Girne The project encompasses a total of 28 b…
€383,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Floor 2/2
Sea and Nature View Properties in North Cyprus Girne The project encompasses a total of 28 b…
€448,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea and Nature View Properties in North Cyprus Girne The project encompasses a total of 28 b…
€479,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Floor 2/2
Sea and Nature View Properties in North Cyprus Girne The project encompasses a total of 28 b…
€517,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
Investment Flats in a Natural Area of Girne North Cyprus These wine house concept flats are …
€319,000
Apartment in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
It is a luxurious compound in Kyrenia, North Cyprus, located in one of the most superb spots…
Price on request
1 room apartment in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Apartments in Mersin, Arpachbakhshish district Price from 75,000 euros Deadline: March 202…
€75,000
1 room apartment in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Apartments in Mersin, Tomuk district Price: from 83 000 euro Deadline: June 2022-May 2024 …
€83,000
Apartment in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Area 60 m²
Apartments in Mersin, Tej district Price: from 73,000 euros Initial installment: 50%, then…
€73,000
2 room apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Brand New Flat and Villa Project in Alsancak This project, which offers authentic luxury lif…
€387,972
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/3
Stylish Affordable Properties with Pool and Security in Girne, North Cyprus The affordable p…
€116,000
1 room apartment in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
€167,807
Penthouse 3 rooms in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Elite 3-room two-story apartments 80 m ² with a private pool 100 meters from the sea. The co…
€517,283
3 room apartment in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 148 m²
Guzelurt translated from Turkish `beautiful country", This city is famous for its fragrant c…
€480,216
Penthouse 4 rooms in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
4-room two-level penthouse 115 m ² in a prestigious complex 200 meters from the beach. This …
€458,442
2 room apartment in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Three-room apartment of 125 m ² with a large roof terrace of 45 m ² is located in a new resi…
€453,798
2 room apartment in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Create your perfect lifestyle by the sea! This new and beautiful complex perfectly combines …
€453,740
3 room apartment in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
The beautiful Cruise Kyrenia project, which has a pool in each apartment, continues to charm…
€446,744
2 room apartment in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Two bedroom apartment of 135 m ² ( Penthouse ) with two large balconies in an elite complex …
€444,981
3 room apartment in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
We present to you a new complex under construction in one of the most cozy, beautiful areas …
€423,232
4 room apartment in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
4 room apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
5 bedroom spacious apartment 230 m ² with balconies 30 m ², with a pantry of 15 m ² and a pr…
€423,232

