Realting.com
Northern Cyprus
Residential
Girne (Kyrenia) District
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
318 properties total found
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with appliances
Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
2
1
93 m²
2/14
€159,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
5
3
170 m²
20
€503,421
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
4
2
99 m²
20
€334,021
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
2
1
42 m²
€104,640
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
2
1
90 m²
1/2
For Sale: Stunning 2+1 Apartment in an Elite Complex on the First Sea Line, Below Market Val…
€370,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with children playground
Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
2
1
37 m²
6/11
This new and beautiful complex will be built in Guzeljurt. The village of Guzeljurt is small…
€83,131
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
2
1
59 m²
2/14
In the north-western part of Northern Cyprus is the city of Guzeljurt. In Turkish, the name …
€89,481
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
2
1
30 m²
3/14
In the north-western part of Northern Cyprus is the city of Guzeljurt. In Turkish, the name …
€74,356
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
2
1
28 m²
10
The new spacious complex will be built in Guzeljurt. Guzeljurt – is a fruit paradise of Nort…
€94,446
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
3
2
173 m²
1/2
Sea and Nature View Properties in North Cyprus Girne The project encompasses a total of 28 b…
€383,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
3
2
173 m²
2/2
Sea and Nature View Properties in North Cyprus Girne The project encompasses a total of 28 b…
€448,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
4
2
229 m²
1/2
Sea and Nature View Properties in North Cyprus Girne The project encompasses a total of 28 b…
€479,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
4
2
217 m²
2/2
Sea and Nature View Properties in North Cyprus Girne The project encompasses a total of 28 b…
€517,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
3
1
90 m²
1/2
Investment Flats in a Natural Area of Girne North Cyprus These wine house concept flats are …
€319,000
Recommend
Apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
It is a luxurious compound in Kyrenia, North Cyprus, located in one of the most superb spots…
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
2
1
70 m²
Apartments in Mersin, Arpachbakhshish district Price from 75,000 euros Deadline: March 202…
€75,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
2
1
75 m²
Apartments in Mersin, Tomuk district Price: from 83 000 euro Deadline: June 2022-May 2024 …
€83,000
Recommend
Apartment
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
60 m²
Apartments in Mersin, Tej district Price: from 73,000 euros Initial installment: 50%, then…
€73,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2
1
Brand New Flat and Villa Project in Alsancak This project, which offers authentic luxury lif…
€387,972
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
2
1
69 m²
1/3
Stylish Affordable Properties with Pool and Security in Girne, North Cyprus The affordable p…
€116,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1
42 m²
€167,807
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
3
2
80 m²
Elite 3-room two-story apartments 80 m ² with a private pool 100 meters from the sea. The co…
€517,283
Recommend
3 room apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
4
148 m²
Guzelurt translated from Turkish `beautiful country", This city is famous for its fragrant c…
€480,216
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
4
3
115 m²
4-room two-level penthouse 115 m ² in a prestigious complex 200 meters from the beach. This …
€458,442
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
3
2
125 m²
Three-room apartment of 125 m ² with a large roof terrace of 45 m ² is located in a new resi…
€453,798
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
3
2
100 m²
Create your perfect lifestyle by the sea! This new and beautiful complex perfectly combines …
€453,740
Recommend
3 room apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
4
2
117 m²
The beautiful Cruise Kyrenia project, which has a pool in each apartment, continues to charm…
€446,744
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
3
3
135 m²
Two bedroom apartment of 135 m ² ( Penthouse ) with two large balconies in an elite complex …
€444,981
Recommend
3 room apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
4
2
118 m²
We present to you a new complex under construction in one of the most cozy, beautiful areas …
€423,232
Recommend
4 room apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
5
4
230 m²
5 bedroom spacious apartment 230 m ² with balconies 30 m ², with a pantry of 15 m ² and a pr…
€423,232
Recommend
Property types in Girne (Kyrenia) District
penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
Properties features in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
