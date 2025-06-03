Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

58 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
$72,038
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
$230,289
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
$91,280
2 bedroom apartment in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with swimming pools at 600 meters from the sea, Bahceli, Northern Cyprus We o…
$291,175
2 bedroom apartment in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
$264,580
Apartment in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Area 57 m²
The complex is located in an enviable coastal place, in the increasingly popular Tatlysa are…
$222,152
Apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Area 70 m²
Discover the unique world of comfort and luxury in the new boutique project. In this resid…
$239,631
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
$156,222
2 room apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new project of a residential complex on a special area of ​​land located…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
$79,374
1 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
$66,145
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
$66,145
3 bedroom apartment in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
$105,712
1 bedroom apartment in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
$54,119
3 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
$72,098
Penthouse 2 rooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
The new project is located right on the seashore in the Bakhcheli area. The complex is desig…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
$100,420
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
$155,140
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
$98,616
2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
$78,051
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
Esentepe is a magnificent Mediterranean resort with its unique natural beauty, historical st…
$155,049
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
$102,104
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
$95,008
1 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
$66,145
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
$72,158
1 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$102,224
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
$107,636
2 bedroom apartment in Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
$96,090
2 room apartment in Boğazköy, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Boğazköy, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1
We present you a new project of a residential complex in the Bogaz area. The project is loca…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
$87,191
