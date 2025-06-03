Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
45
Girne Belediyesi
301
Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
120
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
109
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
Esentepe is a magnificent Mediterranean resort with its unique natural beauty, historical st…
$190,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Girne District

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go