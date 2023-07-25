REALTING Mastercup Regatta 2023 will be held in Spain very soon. Hurry up to register!

Take part in a sailing race and expand your international real estate contacts? All this is possible at the REALTING Mastercup Regatta 2023 , which will take place from October 4-8 in Cambrils (Spain).

The One Executive Club, with the support of the REALTING platform, announces the long-awaited 7th edition of Mastercup Regatta 2023. This event promises not only an exciting sailing yacht race but also a unique opportunity for cooperation with business owners and executives in the global real estate industry.

One of the key aspects of the event is its charitable mission: this year, part of the funds raised during the Mastercup 2023 Regatta will be used to support the Sant Joan de Deu Hospital in Barcelona, which specializes in the fight against pediatric oncology.

REALTING Mastercup Regatta 2023 program

1. Regatta

For two days, from October 4th to 5th, sailing races will be held in the beautiful waters of the Mediterranean Sea. Even beginners can join in—all participants will be provided with a yacht.

2. Networking Lunch

During the event, a business lunch will be organized, during which you will be able to establish new business contacts and share experiences with other participants.

3. Wine Tasting

You will be able to enjoy local wines and get acquainted with unique varieties and winemaking traditions.

4. Visit to the Delt de Ebre Oyster Farm

During the oyster farm tour, you will learn about the oyster farming process and enjoy the freshest sea delicacies.

5. Learn about investment opportunities in the region

The event will include special meetings and presentations where you can learn about investment opportunities in the region and discuss potential projects with other attendees.

Along with the previously mentioned activities, there will also be an exclusive concert, a gourmet buffet, and live music on one of the evenings. Another special event will be a presentation from Realting.com, where you will learn about the latest trends and opportunities in global real estate.

The REALTING Mastercup 2023 promises to be an unforgettable event, and you can register for it HERE . Immediately after registration, you will receive an offer with the full cost of participation (prices will make you happy!).

We look forward to seeing you at this fantastic event!

