“The difference with new buildings could be millions of crowns.” In the Czech Republic, apartments in prefabricated houses have become much cheaper

At present, apartments in panel houses make up 45% of the Czech market. And their prices have recently decreased significantly .

In 2022, the Czech Republic sold 52,900 apartments, of which 23,800 were in panel buildings. Such data is provided by the Land Registry of the country. Most of these apartments were sold in the capital, Prague.

Compared to last year's peak, the price of apartments in prefab houses has decreased significantly. Analysis by the company RE/MAX shows that last year, the average price of finished apartments in Prague reached a peak of 111,000 Czech crowns (about €4710) per square meter. Now the asking price for apartments after renovations is around CZK 100,000 (about €4250).

New buildings in the country are much more expensive: in Prague, the average offer price for apartments in new buildings is now about 150,000 crowns (€6370) per square meter, and for older apartments, the price is 113,000 crowns (€4800).

Apartments in panel buildings in the Karlovy Vary and Ustets regions are the most affordable: the average price is about 29,000 crowns (€1230) per square meter. It turns out that a square meter in such apartments is cheaper by 10,000 crowns (€430) than in apartments in brick buildings.

