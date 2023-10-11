In the small Czech town of Zdzica an interesting cottage is on sale. It attracts the attention with an unusual color combination: the outside of the house is bright, and the inside of the room is mainly decorated in monochrome combinations. Photos of the interior and description of the house are in the article.

2 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with garage Zdice, Czech Republic €840,000 4 Number of rooms 2 bath 240 m² Number of floors 2

In the small town of Zdiz, which is located near Prague, a house that attracts attention is on sale. However, it becomes obvious on closer examination. And «highlight» of this ad became an unusual color combination in the design of the house: brightness outside and monochrome inside. The facade of the house is painted in a rather bright peach-pink color, which is shaded by the grey extension. When you look at a cottage from the street, it seems that the interior is decorated in the same bright colors. However, this is not the case — inside almost the whole house is decorated in black and white.

The black and white living room looks strict and ascetic, even two flowers in the corners of the room and the fire in the fireplace do not dilute the monochromatic character of the room. Bright accents in the interior are individual bright red details: a strip of tiles in the kitchen area, a washbasin in the bathroom and a porridge there, a composition on the table in the dining area and red decorative elements in the bathroom on the second floor. Only the bedroom and workshop are decorated in warm pastel-beige tones. Another bedroom is almost completely white.

The house is located on a plot of total area of 740 sq.m. On the plot there is a private swimming pool with awning in case of weather and lounge area. In the garden with fruit bushes and trees there is a gazebo with summer recreation area, workshop, summer house and garage. The pool is 6 meters long and is covered with salt technology. Garden house measuring about 3x7 meters can be converted at the request of the buyer, for example, in the summer kitchen, guest house, etc. There is also a garage for 2 cars, all gates are controlled remotely. There is also a rainwater collection tank and a grill area.

The total area of the house — 240 sq.m. On the first floor there is a vestibule, a hallway, a spacious sunny living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a kitchen, a separate dining room, a toilet and a bathroom with bath and shower. The second floor includes two bedrooms, a winter glazed terrace with flowers, and another bathroom with a bath and toilet. Also in the house there is an attic room, where you can get from the bedroom. Special attention is deserved by the basement, which can be used as a wine cellar, and as a place to play billiards, and as another place to store (very spacious, we must say).

According to the seller, the cottage is built using high-quality materials and technologies: windows from the street are equipped with electric control blinds, heating, water heating and cooking goes through a gas or electric boiler to choose from. The house is connected to all communications — water supply and sewerage central, but there is also its own well. All living rooms have TV and internet access.

The seller stresses that in 2010 the reconstruction of the house and the site was carried out: a new roof, all the divorces, a newly insulated painted facade, plastic windows, paving pavement on the site, fencing, etc.

The announcement indicates that this is a family house that is located in a really nice and quiet area. The city of Zdzica has a well-developed social and transport infrastructure: there are kindergartens and schools, shops, pharmacies, post office, restaurants, etc. In addition, every September there is a festival of Pontsarov Zdzica, which brings together listeners of wind music.