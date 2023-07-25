The digital nomad visa has been launched in the Czech Republic as well. But there are nuances

Another destination has opened up for digital nomads: the Czech Republic. While the new program is not available for everyone.

At the moment, citizens of Australia, Japan, Canada, South Korea, New Zealand, the UK, the USA, and Taiwan can apply for the Czech nomad visa. The main condition for participation is that applicants must work remotely for a foreign company. That is, the foreigner must not enter into an employment relationship in the Czech Republic itself.

A bonus of the program is that it is possible to move to the Czech Republic with a spouse, children, and financially dependent relatives. A partner with whom the applicant has signed a cohabitation agreement can also receive a residence permit.

The visa application is processed within 45 days from the date of submission.

