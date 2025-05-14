What should your own little house in the forest be like, where it is so cozy to spend autumn and winter evenings? Everyone imagines their own version, and most often it will be a small wooden cottage surrounded by trees. Inside, there must be a cozy interior and warmth from a fireplace or stove. The realting. com database has housing for absolutely every taste, but this time we have made a selection of just such cozy little houses in the forest for you. And they are all located in Finland, and none of them are that expensive. So maybe you should take a closer look?

Spacious House in Kouvola for €89,000

3 bedroom house Kouvola sub-region, Finland $100,412 4 Rooms 3 Bedrooms 1 bath 115 m² 1/3 Floor

Kouvola is a city in the south-eastern part of Finland, located about 134 kilometers from the border with Russia. The city is known for its architecture, which includes both old wooden buildings and Art Nouveau buildings. The popular Tykkimäki amusement park is located here. But the main wealth of these places is the stunning nature with dense forests and clean lakes. It is here, on Sairaalankaari Street, that a magnificent two-story house of 115 sq. m. on a spacious plot of 2067 sq. m. is for sale. The light yellow wooden house with a metal roof is buried in the greenery of the pine forest, creating perfect harmony with the surrounding nature.

The house has four rooms, including three bedrooms and a spacious living room combined with a dining area. The interior is done in light colors with a predominance of white, which creates a feeling of spaciousness and visually increases the space. Honey-colored wooden floors add warmth and comfort.

The kitchen is equipped with all the necessary appliances — a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Large windows provide excellent natural light and a beautiful view of the surrounding forest.

The house is completely renovated and ready for occupancy. Particularly noteworthy is the small balcony on the second floor, which offers a picturesque view of the site and the forest. On the ground floor there is an exit to a spacious terrace — an ideal place for summer barbecues or morning coffee in the fresh air.

The site also has a small utility room with a red roof, which can be used as a barn or workshop. In front of the house there is enough space for parking several cars, as well as a canopy, which in the warm season can be used as an additional recreation area.

Country Cottage on a Rocky Plot in Vihti for €67,000

Cottage 1 bedroom Vihti, Finland $66,036 1 Rooms 1 Bedrooms 33 m² 1/1 Floor

Vihti is a picturesque municipality located just 45 kilometers from Helsinki, in the Uusimaa region. It is an ideal place for those who want to live close to nature but still have easy access to the capital. The area is famous for its lakes, hills, and dense forests.

It is here, on Vanha Porintie street, that a charming small cottage of 33 square meters is for sale on a spacious plot of 2500 square meters. The blue wooden house with a metal roof is located on a rocky hill, surrounded by pine and birch trees.

The house has one room, which serves as both a bedroom and a living room. The interior is made in a traditional rustic style with wooden wall panels, creating an atmosphere of coziness and warmth. The real heart of the house is a red-brick fireplace with a bright red cap, which not only decorates the interior but also gives living warmth on cold winter evenings.

The cottage has basic amenities, including a stove for cooking. A large window lets in plenty of natural light and offers views of the surrounding forest. There is a traditional Finnish sauna in the backyard.

The cottage needs some renovation and could be an interesting project for those who like to create coziness with their own hands. Of particular note is the small terrace in front of the entrance, which offers a picturesque view of the natural rocky landscape and forest.

Next to the main cottage there is a small utility shed in red and brown tones, which can be used for storing garden equipment or turned into a guest house. The site also has a children’s playground with a wooden slide and swings.

Cozy House in Tornio for €21,000

1 bedroom house Tornio, Finland $22,644 1 Rooms 1 Bedrooms 1 m² 2/2 Floor

In the picturesque Kemi-Tornio region of northern Finland, just a few kilometers from the border with Sweden, a charming yellow house with a characteristic red roof is for sale. The property is located at Paakkolantie in the city of Tornio, about 730 kilometers from the border with Russia. The property is a two-story wooden house with a spacious living room. Despite the area indicated in the documents as 1 m² (probably a technical error), the actual living area of ​​the house is about 80-100 sq. m., as can be seen from the photos provided. The house comes with an impressive plot of land of 12,560 m², which provides excellent opportunities for gardening, outdoor recreation or even a small farm.

The house has everything you need for comfortable living:

Spacious, bright living room with dining area

Fully equipped kitchen with appliances

Sleeping area (probably a separate bedroom on the second floor)

Bright decorative elements typical of a Finnish house

The interior of the house is decorated in traditional Finnish style with wooden walls and ceilings. The living room is combined with the kitchen, which creates a spacious open space filled with natural light thanks to large windows. Bright interior details and traditional Finnish carpets add coziness and character to the living space.

Modern Brick House in Imatra for €101,999

4 bedroom house Imatra, Finland $115,078 5 Rooms 4 Bedrooms 2 bath 150 m² Number of floors 1

An interesting property is for sale in the Finnish border town of Imatra — a spacious brick house built in 1875, recently renovated and modernized. It is located in an ecologically clean area on Kilomaentie Street, just a couple of kilometers from the lake.

The house with a total area of ​​150 sq. m. attracts attention with its unusual architectural solution — the red brick façade harmoniously combines with white horizontal roof panels. The flat roof with protruding canopies adds a special charm to the building and protects the entrance area from precipitation.

The interior layout includes five rooms (four bedrooms and a living room), a spacious hallway, and two bathrooms with heated floors. The house also has its own sauna — an integral element of Finnish comfort. Judging by the photographs, the interior is made in a modern Scandinavian style with a predominance of light colors, which visually expands the space. The kitchen-dining room is equipped with all necessary appliances, and wooden furniture creates a cozy atmosphere.

An important advantage of the property is the thoroughly modernized engineering systems: the roof was replaced in 2020, the pipes were updated in 2017, and the electrical wiring was completely redone in 2022. A modern air conditioner with a heating function is installed, which makes the house comfortable to live in at any time of the year.

The land plot deserves special attention — a whole hectare of land and forest in the property! Fruit-bearing apple trees, berry bushes are already growing on the territory; there is a small vegetable garden and a greenhouse. And a real bonus for lovers of “quiet hunting” is the abundance of mushrooms and berries in their own forest. The plot is partially landscaped; there is a garage with brown gates, a driveway, and a recreation area with hanging chairs.

Lovers of privacy will love the location of the house — neighbors are only on one side, and they are “not visible or heard.” Picturesque views of the forest and, as the seller notes, “delightful sunsets” open from the windows of the house.

Cozy House Near the Forest in Southern Finland for €100,000

2 bedroom house Torpparinmaki, Finland $113,214 3 Rooms 2 Bedrooms 1 bath 75 m² 1/1 Floor

In the southern part of Finland, in a quiet corner of the Lapinjärvi municipality, a compact one-story house surrounded by majestic pine and birch trees is for sale. The special charm of this place is the picturesque view of the nearby lake and real Finnish nature literally on the doorstep.

For €100,000, you can buy a wooden house of 75 sq. m. with a spacious plot of 5731 sq. m. Inside there are three rooms, including two bedrooms, a kitchen with basic appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher), and a bathroom. The house has central heating.

The interior is designed in a traditional Scandinavian style with characteristic dark wooden panels that create a contrast with the white ceiling. The living room is equipped with a comfortable sofa and armchair, as well as a wooden coffee table — everything you need for a relaxing holiday.

As a bonus to the house, there is a spacious garage with high gates that can accommodate not only a car but also serve as a workshop or storage room. There is enough space on the site for both organizing a garden and other outbuildings.

It is worth noting that the house requires some repairs, but this is an excellent opportunity for the future owner to arrange the home to his taste while preserving the authenticity of a Finnish country house.