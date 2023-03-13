In the district of Lappajärvi in the province of South Ostrobothnia, we have found a house that is very attractive because of its simplicity and coziness. The buyer can get a fully finished cottage with a total area of 108 sq.m. for only €23,500.

Lappajärvi is a municipality in the province of South Ostrobothnia with a total area of 523.73 sq.km., which includes 102.89 sq.km. of lakes. This municipality boasts picturesque nature, quietness, and a small population. Lapajärvi can not be called a tourist town, but it is periodically visited by tourists who are fond of fishing.

House for sale for €23,500 is a two-story cottage built in 1955 with a total area of 108 sq.m. The layout includes three bedrooms, a kitchen with a living room, and a bathroom. And, of course, it is impossible to imagine a house in Finland without a sauna, and here it is also available, fully electric.

According to the seller, an indoor sauna and bathroom were additionally built in 2004, plus additional wall insulation and electricity were replaced. The interior surfaces of the house were renovated in 2022, and the kitchen and appliances were also renewed. Windows were replaced in the 70s and in the 80s.

The house stands on its own plot with a total area of 2.447 m². The house is heated electrically, but if necessary, the house can be heated with a wood stove, plus a heat pump in the house. The water supply is municipal.

The house is located at a distance from the infrastructure. Distance to the Karvala beach (Lappajärvi) is only about 3 kilometers, but it is about 11 km to the nearest store S-market. The Russian border is about 435 kilometers away.