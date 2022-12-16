Which apartment would you buy? A selection of housing in Cyprus within $200,000

What would you buy: a villa in the area of sea caves or an apartment overlooking the salt lake? We understand, the choice is not obvious at all, and it is desirable to see what other options are available. So we suggest you look at five distinctive apartments in Cyprus, which we have combined into one selection.

The prices for Cypriot real estate rose last year by more than 8%. Most often, Cypriots and Europeans buy housing in the country. At the moment, you have to pay an average of $1500-2100 for «square» of the apartment with one bedroom in local cities. We made a selection of affordable housing in Cyprus within $200,000.

Two-story villa in the sea caves area

Villa 3 bedrooms Paphos Municipality, Cyprus $100,099 3 Bedrooms 4 bath 430 m²

In Paphos, in the area of sea caves, a two-storey villa is for sale. In this place, the scenery is fascinating: white cliffs and grottoes, rocky arches and cozy coves. And the apartments here, too, stand out for their elegance.

This villa strongly resembles a modern hotel externally, but inside it is more like a design studio. Here you are greeted by a bright «juicy cherry» colored kitchen, signature furniture, original ceilings, columns, and chandeliers.

The house has a total of 3 bedrooms, with dressing rooms, bathrooms, and balconies. From balconies, by the way, there is a view of the sea and the mountains. And the house also has (attention!) a separate movie room. The area of the entire building — 430 square meters.

The plot of land is also large — 1,500 square meters. His «stuffing» is impressive: covered parking, swimming pool, whirlpool, sauna, barbecue area, gardens, soccer, and basketball fields.

As stated in the listing, the villa was built in 2018. It has central heating as well as solar panels.

Hotel-type apartment on the outskirts of the original village

1 bedroom apartment Tersefanou, Cyprus $79,248 2 Rooms 1 Bedrooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor

This small apartment (58 sq.m.) is for sale on the outskirts of the authentic village of Tersefanou, just 15 minutes drive from the center of Larnaca. The area is famous for its tavernas with delicious traditional food.

The apartment is located on the second floor and consists of one bedroom, living room with kitchen and shower room. The renovation, in general, is quite modest. Nevertheless, the apartment is sold immediately with furniture.

The complex has a communal large swimming pool accessible to all residents of the house. The area around the complex is landscaped quite nicely.

One-bedroom apartment in the oldest city

1 bedroom apartment Strovolos, Cyprus $169,479 1 Rooms 1 Bedrooms 1 bath 77 m² 1/5 Floor

This apartment is sold in a complex, which, as noted, was created by the best architects in London. It is located in the city of Nicosia, the capital of two states — the Republic of Cyprus and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. The city is known as one of the oldest in the world: paved streets, old mansions and elements of Byzantine architecture.

In the photo, you can see that this apartment has a neat, minimalist renovation. As the seller writes, the layout here is spacious and the finishing is of high quality. And just a few steps away from the complex is the European University.

One-bedroom apartment with a view of the salt lake

4 room apartment Larnaca, Cyprus $1,02M 4 Rooms 302 m² Number of floors 1

Elegant, beautiful, wonderful view from the large windows — this is the first impression of these spacious apartments. They are located 200 meters from Makenzie beach and 2 km north of Larnaca city center. The international airport is 5 minutes drive away.

As the text of the ad states, the finishes in the apartment are high-end, and the layout is open: the core is a bedroom, kitchen, living room and a balcony with a side view of the salt lake. The apartment has an area of 60 square meters, plus 15 square meters occupied by a covered balcony. There is also a private storage room available for the apartment.

Apartment surrounded by sea and mountains

3 bedroom apartment Lapithos, Northern Cyprus $147,924 3 Rooms 3 Bedrooms 2 bath 136 m² 1/2 Floor

The gentle tones in which this apartment is decorated convey the now popular lamp atmosphere. Inside, there are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, as well as a large kitchen-living room. The total area is 136 square meters.

The apartment is located in a resort area of Kyrenia — Alsancak, a 3-minute walk from the beach Camelot. This area is for those who want to live surrounded by sea and mountains. It is also an ideal place for water sports.

Nearby is all the infrastructure: public transport, school, stores, restaurants, and cafés.