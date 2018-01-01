Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex only 1 km from the sea, Kadikoy area, Istanbul, Turkey

Karakocali, Turkey

We are glad to present to your attention an apartment in the very center of Oba, Alanya. Oba is a quiet, family-friendly area of Alanya that is located along the stunning Mediterranean coastline and just a few kilometers from the city center. Due to its ideal location near this complex, you will find a number of shops and supermarkets near cafes, bars and restaurants, and within a short drive of private educational and government hospitals, universities, a shopping center and various other attractions of Alanya city. The distance to the beach is only 250 meters, and it will not be difficult to get to it even if you do not have your own transport. Our apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a 4-storey residential complex with an excellent location and will be ideal for family vacations, year-round living, as well as an excellent option for investment and rental. The price of the apartment includes furniture and household appliances, and for the convenience of the owners in the closed area of the complex there is a swimming pool with sun loungers and a generator.