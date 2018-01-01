Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex only 1 km from the sea, Kadikoy area, Istanbul, Turkey
About the complex
New residential complex in the elite area of Kadikoy on the Anatolian side of Istanbul with mansions and modern high-rise buildings.
The complex offers apartments of various layouts 2+1, 3+1, 4+1 ranging from 117 m2 to 350 m2.
Facilities: outdoor swimming pool, spa, billiard room, gym, cafe, protected area.Location and nearby infrastructure
- 350 m to Baghdad Avenue - a popular shopping street
- 500 meters to Özgürlük park
- 800 meters to the metro station - the line runs along the entire coastline from Lake Küçükçekmece on the European side to the city of Gebze on the Asian side
- 1.2 km to a wide and long promenade with parks, restaurants of cuisines of different countries and sports grounds
- 4.2 km to highway E5 (7 minutes by car)
- Within 1-2 km there are hospitals, international schools, universities, parks, restaurants
